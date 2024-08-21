Florida Gators Running Backs Looking Strong

With the conclusion of the Florida Gators’ 2024 fall camp, all eyes are now on the season opener against the Miami Hurricanes. The time has come to delve into the running back position, offering a preview and depth chart prediction based on Gators Illustrated’s official stance.

Depth Chart Prediction

Starter: Montrell Johnson Jr. (If Healthy) or Treyaun Webb

Montrell Johnson Jr. (If Healthy) or Treyaun Webb Backups: Treyaun Webb, Ja’Kobi Jackson, Jadan Baugh, KD Daniels

Treyaun Webb, Ja’Kobi Jackson, Jadan Baugh, KD Daniels Reserves: Cam Carroll, Anthony Rubio (denotes walk-on)

Position Outlook

Montrell Johnson Jr. has established himself as the undisputed starter when healthy. With two solid years of rushing for at least 800 yards and five touchdowns each season, his history speaks volumes. However, a knee injury has thrown a wrench in the plans, making him a week-to-week decision. His participation in practice has been minimal, making his availability for the season opener against Miami uncertain.

Head Coach Billy Napier remains optimistic, stating that the competition among the other four backs has been intense and productive. Treyaun Webb, a rising sophomore, has emerged as a strong contender. Last season, Webb was the third option but made the most of his limited carries, boasting a 6.3 yards-per-carry average. Napier speaks highly of Webb’s experience and his adeptness in protecting the quarterback, a skill that places him ahead of the other backs.

Ja’Kobi Jackson is another standout. Despite being somewhat of an under-the-radar recruit, Jackson has shown impressive progress through strong scrimmage performances and consistent practice efforts. His journey from Cahoma Community College to the Gators has been marked by dedication and growth, drawing praise from former Gators defensive lineman Steven Harris, who likened him to NFL standout Frank Gore.

True freshmen Jadan Baugh and KD Daniels round out the core group. Baugh’s stature as a power back contrasts with Daniels’ speed, yet both bring impressive high school resumes to the table. They have shown potential in scrimmages, contributing both in rushing and as receivers out of the backfield.

Napier acknowledges that the inexperience of these young players is a factor, especially in aspects like blitz recognition and pass protection, but he remains confident in their overall talent and potential. The depth in the running back room, despite being a concern initially, is now viewed as a strength, providing versatility and options, particularly in light of Johnson Jr.’s uncertain status.

Napier will likely remain tight-lipped about Johnson Jr.’s availability for the Miami game until the week of the matchup. Regardless, the promising group of running backs behind Johnson Jr. offers a solid foundation, suggesting that the Gators are in good hands this season.

Carlos SME

Sports Writer & Betting Analyst

Expert in delivering in-depth sports analysis and betting insights brought to you by SPREADS. Follow my articles for the latest updates and strategic betting advice in the world of sports.