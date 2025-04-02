Minor League Baseball’s Emeralds Ownership Plans To Leave Eugene

Medford could be a relocation site.

For people in Oregon who enjoy going to Eugene Emeralds minor league baseball games, this could be the last year that they could go out to the ballpark and have a nice day or night out. The Emeralds’ ownership is done talking to local politicians who cannot come up with money for a new ballpark to be built in town. The Emeralds’ ownership group put out a statement. “After four years of extensive efforts to secure a long-term home in Eugene, the Eugene Emeralds have reached a difficult conclusion: the future of professional baseball in the Emerald Valley is coming to a certain end. The organization has explored multiple options, including a proposed stadium at the Lane County Fairgrounds and potential renovations to PK Park.”

The Eugene Emeralds baseball team is a High-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants organization. The partnership began in 2021. That year, 2021, Major League Baseball reorganized the minor leagues. MLB created an entity called the Professional Development League and cut the number of minor league teams affiliated with MLB to 120. MLB also created a new set of rules for working conditions and team facilities and gave local owners and municipalities four years to either renovate or build new stadiums in that time frame or have a deal in place for a new or renovated facility. The Emeralds ownership and local politicians came up with a plan for a new facility and sent the proposal out for a vote. Eugene residents in May 2024 said no to allocating $15 million in public funding to help pay for the stadium. Emeralds’ ownership is looking at the nearby Medford market as a possible relocation site. There may be other communities in the mix. For the time being, the Emeralds ownership is staying in Eugene until someone decides to fund a new stadium somewhere.

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com