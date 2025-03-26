Play Ball! Season Starts With Problems

The regular season begins.

The Major League Baseball season begins almost in the same manner as it ended on October 30th, 2024. There are questions about the future of John Fisher’s Athletics franchise and the Tampa Bay Rays’ business. It appears that a stadium issue in Phoenix between Arizona politicians and the ownership of the Arizona Diamondbacks may be settled soon with Arizona politicians ready to fork over money to fix up the Diamondbacks franchise’s Phoenix home field. The stadium situation in Kansas City has not been resolved and the Chicago White Sox ownership may be changing hands so the stadium issue in Chicago may be on hold. The Tampa Bay Rays’ ownership group has no clear direction ahead. The Rays’ business found a temporary solution for not having a St. Petersburg stadium because the roof blew off the facility during Hurricane Milton last October. The team will play games in a minor league baseball facility in Tampa in 2025. What happens in 2026 has not been decided but MLB hopes the St. Petersburg facility will be repaired in time for the 2026 season.

John Fisher’s Athletics business is now located in Sacramento at least for the next three years. Fisher has not yet signed a real deal to build a stadium in Las Vegas because he has not been able to secure all the private financing he needs for the Las Vegas stadium. The price of the stadium is going up and could increase if tariffs are put in place on April 2nd on items like steel. The Athletics and Rays’ stadium situations have been on MLB’s front burner for years and until those issues are solved, MLB will not go ahead with expansion. The owners and players have two years left on the business’s collective bargaining agreement but the sniping between the two sides has started. MLB has some serious problems.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com