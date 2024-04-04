The Hillsboro Hops Baseball Team Is Staying In The Oregon City

The Hops ownership is getting a new stadium.

The Hillsboro Hops franchise of Minor League Baseball will be in business for the foreseeable future. The team, which opens its season against Everett, got a gift from Oregon politicians of $15 million on March 9th just days before a Major League Baseball mandate get stadium financing together by March 15th or we will take the franchise to a different town. Hillsboro Hops ownership will be able to build a stadium-village that will cost $117 million, with $41 million being provided with public funds. The new stadium will seat 6,000 people and is scheduled to open in 2026. Major League Baseball was able to strongarm another set of politicians.

The ownership of Minor League Baseball’s Hillsboro Hops franchise of the Northwest League, had until March 15th to come up with financing for a new stadium in the Oregon city. Originally, Major League Baseball gave the Hops’ ownership a deadline of September 30th, 2023 to renovate the team’s present facility but the Hops’ ownership decided to build a new venue. The team is affiliated with the Arizona Diamondbacks franchise. Hillsboro is the fifth largest city in Oregon and is part of the Portland metropolitan market. There are about 106,000 people who live in Hillsboro. The city reached an agreement to bring a Yakima, Washington franchise to town in 2012 and construction on a 4,500-seat stadium began in September 2012. The team started playing in the facility in June 2013. The 11-year-old stadium did not cut it anymore. Hops’ ownership elected to build a new stadium. Hillsboro’s opponent Everett also has a stadium problem. Everett AquaSox ownership is looking to build a new ballpark and one of the potential ballpark Everett, Washington sites may be problematic. Twenty businesses could be forced to move if an $80 million is built on the site. It’s just business.

The 11-year-old Ron Tpnkin Field is outdated.

