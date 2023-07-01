Female tennis stars enjoy a 57 percent better rate of pay than the men since equal prize money was introduced at Wimbledon

By
Sports Talk Florida
-

Analysis by OLBG shows the men have to work much harder for their cash than the ladies – with one champion receiving £156,000-a-set on the way to All-England glory

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina reacts after winning the first set against Romania’s Simona Halep in a women’s singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Female Wimbledon champions have enjoyed on average a 57 percent better rate of pay than their male counterparts since the tournament introduced equal prize money, in a new study done by OLBG.

There have been 15 tournaments at the All-England club since bosses started paying the same winnings out across the competitions in 2007.

But due to the fact womens matches are played over three sets, it has resulted in them earning far more bang for their buck at SW19 than men.

On average, the ladies champion gets 57.57% more than the men’s champion per set played at Wimbledon.

And back in 2010, Serena Williams earned a whopping 85.71% more per set than men’s winner Rafael Nadal.

So though there is parity between the sexes in terms of the same prize money, it is the females who actually get paid more than the men on the basis of the number of sets they play.

In total, nine women have netted over £100,000 per set on the way to glory, with Simona Halep coining £156,000 per set when she triumphed in 2019. In contrast, only one man has ever broken the six-figure barrier.

Earnings per set of Wimbledon champions since equal prize money introduced

Prize Money £Mens WinnerTotal Sets PlayedMoney per set played £Women’s WinnerTotal Sets PlayedMoney per set played £% increase F earn over M
2007700,000R Federer21*33,333V Williams1643,75031.25%*
2008750,000R Nadal2431,250V Williams1453,57171.42%
2009850,000R Federer2435,416S Williams1556,66660%
20101,000,000R Nadal2638,461S Williams1471,42885.71%
20111,100,000N Djokovic2544,000P Kvitova1668,75056.5%
20121,150,000R Federer2644,230S Williams1767,64752.94%
20131,600,000A Murray2466,666M Bartoli15106,66660%
20141,760,000N Djokovic2765,185P Kvitova15117,33380%
20151,880,000N Djokovic2478,333S Williams16117,50050%
20162,000,000A Murray2386,956S Williams15133,33353.33%
20172,200,000R Federer19**115,789G Muguruza15146,66626.66%**
20182,250,000N Djokovic2590,000A Kerber15150,00066.66%
20192,350,000N Djokovic2594,000S Halep15156,66666.66%
2020N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
20211,700,000N Djokovic2373,913A Barty17100,00035.29%
20222,000,000N Djokovic2774,074E Rybakina16125,00068.75%
Average Increase57.67%

*Federer awarded walkover in 4th Round without playing a set

** Opponent retired hurt in first round after 1 set