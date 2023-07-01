Female tennis stars enjoy a 57 percent better rate of pay than the men since equal prize money was introduced at Wimbledon

Analysis by OLBG shows the men have to work much harder for their cash than the ladies – with one champion receiving £156,000-a-set on the way to All-England glory

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina reacts after winning the first set against Romania’s Simona Halep in a women’s singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Female Wimbledon champions have enjoyed on average a 57 percent better rate of pay than their male counterparts since the tournament introduced equal prize money, in a new study done by OLBG.

There have been 15 tournaments at the All-England club since bosses started paying the same winnings out across the competitions in 2007.

But due to the fact womens matches are played over three sets, it has resulted in them earning far more bang for their buck at SW19 than men.

On average, the ladies champion gets 57.57% more than the men’s champion per set played at Wimbledon.

And back in 2010, Serena Williams earned a whopping 85.71% more per set than men’s winner Rafael Nadal.

So though there is parity between the sexes in terms of the same prize money, it is the females who actually get paid more than the men on the basis of the number of sets they play.

In total, nine women have netted over £100,000 per set on the way to glory, with Simona Halep coining £156,000 per set when she triumphed in 2019. In contrast, only one man has ever broken the six-figure barrier.

Earnings per set of Wimbledon champions since equal prize money introduced

Prize Money £ Mens Winner Total Sets Played Money per set played £ Women’s Winner Total Sets Played Money per set played £ % increase F earn over M 2007 700,000 R Federer 21* 33,333 V Williams 16 43,750 31.25%* 2008 750,000 R Nadal 24 31,250 V Williams 14 53,571 71.42% 2009 850,000 R Federer 24 35,416 S Williams 15 56,666 60% 2010 1,000,000 R Nadal 26 38,461 S Williams 14 71,428 85.71% 2011 1,100,000 N Djokovic 25 44,000 P Kvitova 16 68,750 56.5% 2012 1,150,000 R Federer 26 44,230 S Williams 17 67,647 52.94% 2013 1,600,000 A Murray 24 66,666 M Bartoli 15 106,666 60% 2014 1,760,000 N Djokovic 27 65,185 P Kvitova 15 117,333 80% 2015 1,880,000 N Djokovic 24 78,333 S Williams 16 117,500 50% 2016 2,000,000 A Murray 23 86,956 S Williams 15 133,333 53.33% 2017 2,200,000 R Federer 19** 115,789 G Muguruza 15 146,666 26.66%** 2018 2,250,000 N Djokovic 25 90,000 A Kerber 15 150,000 66.66% 2019 2,350,000 N Djokovic 25 94,000 S Halep 15 156,666 66.66% 2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 2021 1,700,000 N Djokovic 23 73,913 A Barty 17 100,000 35.29% 2022 2,000,000 N Djokovic 27 74,074 E Rybakina 16 125,000 68.75% Average Increase 57.67%

*Federer awarded walkover in 4th Round without playing a set

** Opponent retired hurt in first round after 1 set