Female tennis stars enjoy a 57 percent better rate of pay than the men since equal prize money was introduced at Wimbledon

Analysis by OLBG shows the men have to work much harder for their cash than the ladies – with one champion receiving £156,000-a-set on the way to All-England glory
Female Wimbledon champions have enjoyed on average a 57 percent better rate of pay than their male counterparts since the tournament introduced equal prize money, in a new study done by OLBG.
There have been 15 tournaments at the All-England club since bosses started paying the same winnings out across the competitions in 2007.
But due to the fact womens matches are played over three sets, it has resulted in them earning far more bang for their buck at SW19 than men.
On average, the ladies champion gets 57.57% more than the men’s champion per set played at Wimbledon.
And back in 2010, Serena Williams earned a whopping 85.71% more per set than men’s winner Rafael Nadal.
So though there is parity between the sexes in terms of the same prize money, it is the females who actually get paid more than the men on the basis of the number of sets they play.
In total, nine women have netted over £100,000 per set on the way to glory, with Simona Halep coining £156,000 per set when she triumphed in 2019. In contrast, only one man has ever broken the six-figure barrier.
Earnings per set of Wimbledon champions since equal prize money introduced
|Prize Money £
|Mens Winner
|Total Sets Played
|Money per set played £
|Women’s Winner
|Total Sets Played
|Money per set played £
|% increase F earn over M
|2007
|700,000
|R Federer
|21*
|33,333
|V Williams
|16
|43,750
|31.25%*
|2008
|750,000
|R Nadal
|24
|31,250
|V Williams
|14
|53,571
|71.42%
|2009
|850,000
|R Federer
|24
|35,416
|S Williams
|15
|56,666
|60%
|2010
|1,000,000
|R Nadal
|26
|38,461
|S Williams
|14
|71,428
|85.71%
|2011
|1,100,000
|N Djokovic
|25
|44,000
|P Kvitova
|16
|68,750
|56.5%
|2012
|1,150,000
|R Federer
|26
|44,230
|S Williams
|17
|67,647
|52.94%
|2013
|1,600,000
|A Murray
|24
|66,666
|M Bartoli
|15
|106,666
|60%
|2014
|1,760,000
|N Djokovic
|27
|65,185
|P Kvitova
|15
|117,333
|80%
|2015
|1,880,000
|N Djokovic
|24
|78,333
|S Williams
|16
|117,500
|50%
|2016
|2,000,000
|A Murray
|23
|86,956
|S Williams
|15
|133,333
|53.33%
|2017
|2,200,000
|R Federer
|19**
|115,789
|G Muguruza
|15
|146,666
|26.66%**
|2018
|2,250,000
|N Djokovic
|25
|90,000
|A Kerber
|15
|150,000
|66.66%
|2019
|2,350,000
|N Djokovic
|25
|94,000
|S Halep
|15
|156,666
|66.66%
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|1,700,000
|N Djokovic
|23
|73,913
|A Barty
|17
|100,000
|35.29%
|2022
|2,000,000
|N Djokovic
|27
|74,074
|E Rybakina
|16
|125,000
|68.75%
|Average Increase
|57.67%
*Federer awarded walkover in 4th Round without playing a set
** Opponent retired hurt in first round after 1 set