Good odds for a first-time Wimbledon champion to dethrone favorite Novak Djokovic

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic falls while attempting to return the ball to Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands during a men’s fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Novak Djokovic is the clear 4/7 favorite to win his eighth Wimbledon title, and fifth one in a row, when the tournament starts Monday.

Djokovic would join Roger Feder’s record wins in the Championship: however, it’s 11/10 for any of the new generation contenders to dethrone Djokovic and for there to be a new singles champion for the first time since Andy Murray’s heroics 10 years ago.

French Open champion Iga Swiatek is the 11/4 favorite to win the women’s competition, trailed by 5/1 shots Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka with Petra Kvitova 11/1 and Cori Gauff 13/1. Of the British men, Murray is 60/1 to win the tournament and Katie Boulter at 375/1 is the leading chance of British women.

“Novak Djokovic lifting the Wimbledon trophy has become a familiar sight at SW19 but it’s 11/10 for a new face to lift the famous trophy and for one of the new generation players to dethrone the seven-time winner in what would be the first new winner since Andy Murray’s thrilling win in 2013,” a Casino Site NL spokesperson said. “Djokovic is the 4/7 favorite to win his eighth title and 7/2 shot Carlos Alcaraz is his nearest competition, according to the odds. French Open winner Iga Swiatek is the 11/4 favorite to win her first Wimbledon title and add to her four Grand Slams.”

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, lies on the court after beating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

With Djokovic going for a calendar Grand Slam, and also a fifth-straight Wimbledon title (and seventh in nine tournaments), it looks to be very tough that someone is going to dethrone him. But at almost even money for the field, it might be worth a shot.

“Do I think Novak is going to win the tournament? Yes, he is the best player in the world right now on grass,” the spokesperson said. “I do not think we are going to get a first-time winner. I think it comes down to the two best players in the world, Joker and Alcaraz. I might take a chance on Carlos at +350.”

Wimbledon Men’s winner

Novak Djokovic 4/7

Carlos Alcaraz 7/2

Jannik Sinner 17/1

Daniil Medvedev 20/1

Sebastian Korda, Alexander Zverev 30/1

Holger Rune 35/1

Nick Kyrgios 40/1

Taylor Fritz 45/1

Frances Tiafoe 50/1

First time singles champion 11/10

British men to win Wimbledon

Andy Murray 60/1

Arthur Fery 500/1

Cameron Norrie 100/1

Dan Evans 500/1

George Loffhagen 500/1

Liam Broady 500/1

Ryan Peniston 500/1

Wimbledon Women’s winner

Iga Swiatek 11/4

Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka 5/1

Petra Kvitova 11/1

Cori Gauff 13/1

Ons Jabeur 14/1

Karolina Muchova 17/1

Barbora Krejcikova, Jelena Ostapenko, Donna Vekic 25/1

Veronika Kudermetova 30/1

Mirra Andreeva 35/1

British women to win Wimbledon

Katie Boulter 375/1

Harriet Dart 500/1

Heather Watson 500/1

Jodie Burrage 500/1

Katie Swan 500/1

Sonay Kartal 500/1