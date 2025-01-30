NBA Europe? A Possibility In The Future

There are arenas available in Europe.

National Basketball Association owners were supposed to be considering expanding to 32 teams sometime in 2025 but almost a month has passed and it appears that NBA owners are more interested in euros or pounds than the glitz of Las Vegas and the corporate rich Seattle market. The league is also investigating whether Mexico City has the wherewithal to host an NBA franchise. “Mexico City is a market that we’ve been playing regular season games and not just preseason games for a long time. I think that’s potentially doable, “said the NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “There are other issues involved, it’s not about to happen overnight, but I think that’s a real opportunity.” But European expansion is also on Silver’s mind. He has dusted off the old David Stern plan to expand into Europe. About two decades ago, the NBA Commissioner Stern was wondering whether an NBA European Division would work but there was an arena problem in Europe. There were enough NBA state-of-the-art facilities on the continent and the notion went dormant until recently. Silver made an appearance on Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast and discussed how things might work in Europe but there are some obstacles.

“One of the things we’ve been discussing is whether, before adding NBA franchises in Europe, there’s an opportunity to create an independent league there. This could leverage the enormous interest in basketball in major European capitals like Paris, London, Berlin, and Madrid and other major cities that love basketball,” Silver continued, “One day, maybe it’ll be my successor, but I can definitely see a division of NBA teams in Europe, and I think it would be an incredible thing for the game.” The business of the NBA is selling the brand globally. The league is looking for new money making markets and Europe appears to be the next stop.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com