Commanders Owner Snyder Still Pushing For A D. C. Stadium

Snyder still owns the NFL franchise.

Until further notice, Daniel Snyder remains the owner of the Virginia-based business which operates out of a stadium in Landover, Maryland, the National Football League’s Washington Commanders. He has not sold his team to Josh Harris who may have added Colombia’s richest family to his bid. Alejandro Santo Domingo and his family are joining people like Magic Johnson in trying to get Harris the money needed to buy the property from Snyder. But Snyder still owns the franchise and is looking to move the team out of Maryland to Washington, D. C. Snyder is applauding efforts by Washington city officials to see if a stadium could be built on the site of RFK Stadium. That stadium is about ready to meet the wrecking ball. A Commanders spokesperson said that officials are talking with people at the federal and local levels about the future of the RFK site. “[We are] sharing our vision for a potential venue that will create jobs and economic growth for the region and be compatible with the surrounding community and the elected leaders of the District.”

It is no secret that Snyder wants a new stadium but it is also no secret that Snyder is odious and that giving him a new facility in part paid with taxpayers’ money is a really, really a bad look for any politician. Snyder has struck out in his attempt to get a stadium deal done in Virginia and has been told by Maryland officials that, during the time of Governor Larry Hogan, that stadium money is not coming. Hogan left office last January. The problem in the District is simple. The RFK site is owned by the federal government, and any development would need congressional approval. The stadium, which opened in October 1961 was a federal project. The NFL team played at the stadium until 1996.

