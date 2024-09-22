American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles Owner Wants An Arena In Greeley

There are almost details about the Greeley arena-village plan.

The owner of the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles franchise, Martin Lind, is looking to move his Loveland, Colorado business some 20 miles to the east to Greeley, Colorado. Lind’s Eagles’ business put out a news release welcoming the opportunity to relocate but there are very few details about the move including how much is the planned arena-village going to cost to build and how the project will be funded. For whatever it is worth, the hockey business’ news release started with the words. “The city of Greeley and Windsor’s Water Valley Company took their first public step toward growing a 5,000-acre development in west Greeley, (which) an area developer and Colorado Eagles’ owner Martin Lind calls the heart of Northern Colorado. The proposed development would include an ice arena for the Colorado Eagles hockey team. In just 10 minutes, the Greeley City Council met, commented and voted unanimously to have the city explore the viability of the vision Lind hopes will come to life at U.S. 34 and County Road 17.”

Lind then released a video explaining that the Greeley site will have an arena and other elements. “We’re working hard to bring you a brand new, exciting new arena and three (ice) sheets of youth hockey. This is going to be the epicenter of awesome for all of northern Colorado. It’s going to have entertainment districts, it’s going to have plaza, it’s going to have hotels. We can’t wait to bring it to you. Eagles fans, this is personal to you. We owe this to you. You have sold out the Center and the Arena for decades. You’ve dedicated your lives to the Colorado Eagles, and we’re going to dedicate back to you.” But there are no details other than an excited team owner saying the arena-village in Greeley, Colorado will be magnificent.

