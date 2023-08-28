David Beckham’s reaction to Leagues Cup win shows how much personality has changed

A Body language expert says Beckham is now down to earth having grown in confidence at Inter Miami

David Beckham’s celebrations following Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup triumph shows the star is now humble and down to earth, leading body language expert Darren Stanton has told Action Network.

The body language expert adds that these gestures are the latest sign of Beckham becoming more confident after his self-conscious past.

Inter Miami, the US soccer team that Beckham owns, won the Leagues Cup on last Sunday night, beating Nashville in a penalty shootout.

David Beckham interacts with Inter Miami star Lionel Messi following the victory in the Leagues Cup final: https://twitter.com/LeaguesCup/status/1693106445259014513

Beckham is showing he’s humble and down to earth with his body language

“He’s very humble and down to earth, authentic and very happy,” Stanton said. “He’s displaying a submissive gesture when he leans down to hug Messi. People tend to lower their height when they’re trying to show respect or make themselves more humble. One of the key things that has been reported about Beckham is that despite his wealth and his position he is a very humble man. That gesture is one of submission and trying to come over as humble. Celebrities and politicians tend to put their hands on their hips and spread their hands apart to take up more space, and say ‘I’m the most important person in the room’. When someone uses submissive gestures they are trying to minimize their presence and don’t want the attention to be all on them, they’re happy for it to be on other people and we see that from Beckham.

“The hug is a genuine form of happiness as his fingers are wrapped around the person, sometimes we see a false hug, where even though they are hugging their hands are extended outwards and it’s a sign of a hug for pretending purposes. Overall, I think what you see is what you get with him, he’s genuinely authentic and happy to be there and he’s elated and really happy.”

Beckham’s body language shows he’s become more confident after self-conscious past

“I think he’s evolved quite a lot as a personality over the years,” Beckham said. “He was massively introverted when he first started dating Victoria and I think he’s developed his levels of confidence and his ability to speak publicly, as he traditionally wasn’t that confident.

“We see him being his authentic self with a genuine smile that is displayed by the crow’s feet at the side of his face. His eyes are wide and there are images of him waving his hands up in the air, all of which tells me that he’s very comfortable in his own skin. He has developed this level of confidence over the years. He used to be self-conscious about how he came across in older interviews, but now comes over as totally authentic.”