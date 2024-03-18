Analysis: Bucs, Eagles, Packers and Commanders earn highest free agency grades; Cowboys get only F

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

___

NFL teams have spent hundreds of millions of dollars this week to add new players, re-sign their own and try to improve their chances of winning.

From Kirk Cousins and Saquon Barkley changing teams soon after the league’s tampering window opened to Chris Jones and Mike Evans staying put before hitting the open market, it’s been a wild spending spree.

The grades are in:

ARIZONA CARDINALS: C+

Focused on defense, adding defensive tackle Justin Jones (three years, $30.1 million), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (three years, $25.5 million) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (three years, $21 million). Signed right tackle Jonah Williams (two years, $30 million). Acquired quarterback Desmond Ridder to back up Kyler Murray in a trade for wide receiver Rondale Moore.

ATLANTA FALCONS: B+

Swung for the fences by giving Cousins a $180 million, four-year deal to solve their quarterback woes. Gave him another playmaker by signing wide receiver Darnell Mooney (three years, $39 million). Also added tight end Charlie Woerner (three years, $12 million) and acquired Moore.

BALTIMORE RAVENS: B

Added four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry (2 years, $16 million) and re-signed defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (4 years, $98 million), wide receiver Nelson Agholor and linebacker Malik Harrison. Lost linebacker Patrick Queen to the Steelers.

BUFFALO BILLS: C

Signed wide receiver Curtis Samuel (three years, $24 million) and Mack Hollins but lost Gabe Davis. Released safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Siran Neal, center Mitch Morse and cornerback Tre’Davious White. Extended tackle Dion Dawkins (three years, $60.5 million), re-signed cornerback Cam Lewis, edge A.J. Epenesa, safety Taylor Rapp and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. Signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky to back up Josh Allen and added linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

CAROLINA PANTHERS: B

Traded star edge rusher Brian Burns. Acquired wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Strengthened their offensive line by signing guards Robert Hunt (five years, $100) and Damien Lewis (four years, $53 million). Upgraded the defense by adding defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (three years, $22.5 million), edge D.J. Wonnum and linebacker Josey Jewell (three years, $22.75 million.

CHICAGO BEARS: B

Acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen in a trade. Signed Pro Bowl running back D’Andre Swift (three years, $24 million) and tight end Gerald Everett. Added safeties Kevin Byard and Jonathan Owens. Re-signed star cornerback Jaylon Johnson (four years, $76 million). Still haven’t traded QB Justin Fields.

CINCINNATI BENGALS: B+

Traded running back Joe Mixon and replaced him with Zack Moss. Signed safeties Geno Stone (two years, $15 million) and Vonn Bell and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. Lost tight end Irv Smith, tackle Jonah Williams, defensive tackle D.J. Reader and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: B+

Acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Signed edge Za’Darius Smith (two years, 23.5 million) and linebacker Jordan Hicks. Brought in Jameis Winston to back up Deshaun Watson instead of re-signing Joe Flacco. Also added versatile running back Nyheim Hines.

DALLAS COWBOYS: F

So much for Jerry Jones’ all-in comment. Lost center Tyler Biadasz, edge Dorance Armstrong and running back Tony Pollard. Signed linebacker Eric Kendricks.

DENVER BRONCOS: D

Released quarterback Russell Wilson and safety Justin Simmons. Signed safety Brandon Jones (three years, $20 million) and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach. Lost center Lloyd Cushenberry and Jewell.

DETROIT LIONS: B+

Acquired cornerback Carlton Davis in a trade, signed defensive tackle D.J. Reader (two years, $27.5 million), edge rusher Marcus Davenport and cornerback Amik Robertson. Re-signed guard Graham Glasgow, special teams ace Jalen Reeves-Maybin and cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Khalil Dorsey. Lost defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

GREEN BAY PACKERS: A

Signed 2022 All-Pro RB Josh Jacobs (four years, $48M million) and released Aaron Jones. Signed safety Xavier McKinney (four years, $68 million) and re-signed All-Pro returner Keisean Nixon.

HOUSTON TEXANS: A-

Acquired and extended Mixon to replace Devin Singletary. Signed edge Danielle Hunter (two years, $49 million) after losing Jonathan Greenard.

Also added linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (three years, $34 million) and signed tight end Dalton Schultz (three years, $36 million).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: C+

Re-signed wide receiver Michael Pittman (three years, $70 million) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (three years, $30 million). Signed Flacco to replace Gardner Minshew. Lost Moss to Bengals.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: B

Signed Morse, Davis, wide receiver Devin Duvernay, cornerback Ronald Darby and defensive tackle Arik Armstead (three years, $51 million). Lost wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: B+

Re-signed Jones (five years, $158.75 million) and linebacker Drue Tranquill and franchise-tagged cornerback L’Jarious Sneed. Signed wide receiver Marquise Brown.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: C+

Signed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (four years, $110 million) and Minshew. Released quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Lost Jacobs and tight end Austin Hooper.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: D-

Released wide receiver Mike Williams and traded WR Keenan Allen. Signed running back Gus Edwards and let Austin Ekeler walk away.

LOS ANGELES RAMS: C+

Signed guard Jonah Jackson (three years, $51 million), tight end Colby Parkinson and cornerback Darious Williams.

MIAMI DOLPHINS: B

Signed cornerback Kendall Fuller (two years, $16.5 million), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (three years, $26.5 million), edge Shaq Barrett, Poyer, Neal, tight end Jonnu Smith, center Aaron Brewer. Lost Wilkins, Hunt and Jones. Released CB Xavien Howard.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: B-

Signed Sam Darnold to replace Cousins. Added Greenard (four years, $76 million), edge Andrew Van Ginkel and linebacker Blake Cashman. Signed Jones after the Packers released him. Lost Hunter and Hicks on defense.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: C+

Signed running back Antonio Gibson (three years, $11.25 million) and quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Re-signed wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight end Hunter Henry and tackle Mike Onwenu (three years, $57 million). Traded QB Mac Jones.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: C+

Signed linebacker Willie Gay Jr. Extended safety Tyrann Mathieu. Lost Winston and LB Zack Baun and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach.

NEW YORK GIANTS: B

Acquired Burns and signed Singletary, guard Jon Runyan (three years, $30 million), quarterback Drew Lock and safety Jalen Mills. Lost RB Saquon Barkley, McKinney and Robinson.

NEW YORK JETS: B

Signed guard John Simpson (two years, $12 million), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and backup QB Tyrod Taylor. Acquired right tackle Morgan Moses. Lost edge Bryce Huff and safety Jordan Whitehead.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: A

Signed Barkley (three years, $37.5 million), Huff (three years, $51.1 million), linebacker Devin White, Gardner-Johnson, Baun and wide receiver DeVante Parker. Re-signed edge Brandon Graham.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS: B+

Agreed on a deal with Wilson, paying him just the $1.21 million veteran’s minimum. Signed Queen (three years, $41 million) away from Baltimore.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: B-

Signed edge Leonard Floyd (two years, $20 million), edge Yetur Gross-Matos (two years, $18 million) and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott. Released Armstead.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: C+

Re-signed defensive tackle Leonard Williams (three years, $64.5 million) and tight end Noah Fant. Released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. Acquired QB Sam Howell.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: A

Re-signed Baker Mayfield, Evans and linebacker Lavonte David. Signed Whitehead. Released Barrett. Lost White.

TENNESSEE TITANS: A-

Signed Ridley (four years, $92 million), Pollard (three years, $24 million), Awuzie, Cushenberry and linebacker Kenneth Murray. Lost Henry, Al-Shaair, Brewer and Murphy-Bunting.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: A

Signed: Armstrong (three years, $33 million), Biadasz (three years, $29.25 million), Wagner, Ekeler, linebacker Frankie Luvu, guard Nick Allegretti, edge Clelin Ferrell, QB Marcus Mariota (one year), safety Jeremy Chinn and tight end Zach Ertz. Lost Fuller, Samuel and Gibson.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

ROB MAADDI