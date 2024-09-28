Eagles vs Buccaneers Insights, Odds and Predictions with Carlos SME!!

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) this Sunday, September 29, 2024. The clash is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the live action on FOX.

Key Players:

For the Eagles, Saquon Barkley stands out with his league-leading 351 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is also noteworthy, with impressive dual-threat capabilities. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers’ dynamic duo includes quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has thrown for 637 yards and six touchdowns, and wide receiver Chris Godwin, who has racked up 253 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Broadcast Info:

Set your reminders to watch the game on FOX this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Betting Lines and Odds:

Moneyline Odds:

Eagles: -114

Buccaneers: -107

Run Line:

The Eagles are favored by 1.5 points.

Total Runs:

The over/under for this matchup is set at 42.5 points.

Eagles Recent Betting Trends:

Performance:

Philadelphia has excelled as favorites this season, albeit with some inconsistencies. They’ve managed to cover the spread twice in three games.

Moneyline Stats:

The Eagles have split their two games as moneyline favorites.

Total Games:

Only one of the Eagles’ three games has gone over the point total (33.3%).

ATS:

Philadelphia has covered the spread in two games out of three this season.

Key Player Stats:

Saquon Barkley: 117.0 rushing yards per game, 4 touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts: 772 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 4 interceptions.

DeVonta Smith: 239 receiving yards, 1 touchdown.

Buccaneers Recent Betting Trends:

Performance:

Tampa Bay has found success as both underdogs and slight favorites this season. They have a 2-1-0 record ATS.

Moneyline Stats:

The Buccaneers have won their sole game as underdogs this season.

Total Games:

One of Tampa Bay’s three games has hit the over.

ATS:

Tampa Bay has covered the spread twice this season.

Key Player Stats:

Baker Mayfield: 637 passing yards, 6 touchdowns.

Chris Godwin: 253 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns.

Bucky Irving: 154 rushing yards, 6.2 yards per attempt (third in NFL).

SME’s 3 Betting Insights:

Run Line Value:

Betting on the Eagles to cover the 1.5-point run line offers decent value, given their past performances as favorites and Tampa Bay's fluctuating form.

Betting on the Eagles to cover the 1.5-point run line offers decent value, given their past performances as favorites and Tampa Bay’s fluctuating form. Total Score Consideration:

Analyzing recent trends, with both teams hitting the over only once this season, the under on 42.5 might be a sensible bet.

Home Advantage:

The Buccaneers playing at home where they’ve historically been strong could tip the scales in their favor, making the moneyline wager on the Buccaneers quite enticing.

these insights highlight the intricacies of this matchup, offering you a comprehensive guide to making informed bets.

As a sports betting enthusiast, I encourage you to carefully consider these insights before placing your bets. The game promises to be a thrilling encounter with both teams looking to make a significant early-season statement.

About the Author:

Carlos SME is your go-to expert for sports betting insights. SME ‘Gets IT’ – understanding the critical nuances in America’s favorite sports and deciphering the subtleties that make the difference between winning and losing. Follow him and enjoy the earn.

