FSU heads to Dallas to face new ACC foe SMU as the Mustangs play their first conference game. 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Florida State heads to Dallas (1-3, 1-2 ACC) to face their new ACC partner SMU (3-1, 0-0) at 8 p.m. in the Mustangs first game as a member of their new conference.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The buzz isn’t quite what was expected for SMU’s first Atlantic Coast Conference game. Before the inaugural ACC season for the Mustangs, Florida State was ranked 10th and had a 17-game winning streak in the regular season. The Seminoles barely avoided bringing an 0-4 record into Dallas, scoring a touchdown early in the fourth quarter of last week’s 14-9 victory over California. SMU being favored helps illustrate that the Mustangs can be competitive in their return to a power conference after winning the American Athletic title last season. Plus, they’re coming off a 66-42 victory over TCU.

KEY MATCHUP

SMU QB Kevin Jennings vs. Florida State’s pass rush. The Mustangs switched the Jennings in a loss to BYU in Week 3 because he is more mobile than incumbent starter Preston Stone. SMU figures to stick with Jennings coming off his first start against TCU in part because the Seminoles are tied for seventh nationally with 13 sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida State: QB D.J. Uiagalelei has yet to lead the offense to 300 yards total offense in a game in his Florida State debut coming off stints at Clemson and Oregon State. The Seminoles are 126th out of 133 FCS teams in offense at 276.5 yards per game.

SMU: RB Brashard Smith rushed for 127 yards and a career-best three touchdowns while adding 24 yards receiving with a TD against TCU. The Miami transfer had another career high with 190 all-purpose yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

It’s not often one team plays its conference opener while the opponent plays a fourth league game. The Seminoles opened the season a week before most teams with a 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech in Dublin. Florida State’s only nonconference game was a 20-12 loss to Memphis … The Seminoles do still have one streak intact: They’ve won seven consecutive true road games. … Florida State is facing a team making its ACC debut for the second week in a row following the win over Cal. … The Mustangs had touchdown returns on an interception, a fumble and a punt against TCU. … SMU’s Collin Rogers entered the week tied for the national lead in field goals with 11. He has eight the past two weeks.

