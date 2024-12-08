Surging Bucs look for 3rd straight win, while reeling Raiders aim to end 8-game skid

Las Vegas (2-10) at Tampa Bay (6-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Buccaneers by 6 1/2.

Series record: Raiders lead 7-4

Against the spread: Raiders 5-7, Buccaneers 7-5

Last meeting: Buccaneers beat Raiders 45-20 in Las Vegas on Oct. 25, 2020.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) pressures Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell (12) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Last week: Raiders lost to Chiefs 19-17 at Kansas City; Buccaneers beat Panthers 26-23 in OT at Carolina.

Raiders offense: overall (25), rush (32), pass (14), scoring (27)

Raiders defense: overall (15), rush (11), pass (14), scoring (28)

Buccaneers offense: overall (6), rush (8), pass (6), scoring (5)

Buccaneers defense: overall (28), rush (12), pass (30), scoring (25)

Turnover differential: Raiders, minus 17; Buccaneers, minus 1.Raiders player to watch

LB K’Lavon Chaisson had a 42.1% pressure rate against the Chiefs, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That’s the highest rate for a player with at least 15 pass rushes. If he and the Raiders can get another strong rush against the Bucs, that should disrupt QB Baker Mayfield’s timing with his talented receivers.Bucs player to watch

Rookie RB Bucky Irving is coming off consecutive games with 150-plus yards from scrimmage, sparking an offense that sputtered without injured WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin during a four-game losing streak. Irving leads the team with 732 yards rushing, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He ran for 152 yards and a touchdown last week, finishing with a season-high 185 yards from scrimmage. Irving ranks first among rookies in scrimmage yards (1,017). Raiders TE Brock Bowers (895) is second.