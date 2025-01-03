RANT SPORTS -USA Hockey/The Rink Live

2024-25 Men’s College Hockey Poll – Week 13

This week the top team in the Big Ten the Michigan State Spartans 14-2-1 sits at top the college hockey rankings in week 13 of the 2024-2025 season. MSU are coming off a dominant showing in the Great Lakes Invitational with a 3-1 victory over No. 4 Western Michigan on Monday night.

Biggest story of the week – UNLV upsets Defending Champs Denver

In an exhibition game the UNLV club hockey team defeated reigning NCAA Division I champion Denver in a shootout, 7-6. The Rebels raced out to a 5-1 lead through two periods. Denver came storming back to tie the game at 6-6 and send it to overtime. Surprisingly UNLV won a shootout and forever sealed what will be a iconic win for the club team at UNLV.

This Week’s Poll

Rank School Last Week’s Rank 2024-25

Record Weeks in Top 20 1. Michigan State University, 674 (28) 1 14-2-1 13 2. Boston College, 647 (6) 2 12-3-1 13 3. University of Minnesota, 618 3 15-3-2 13 4. Western Michigan University, 543 6 11-3-1 13 5. Providence College, 539 7 14-3-2 13 6. University of Denver, 518 5 14-4-0 13 7. University of Maine, 493 4 12-3-2 13 8. Colorado College, 373 11 10-5-1 13 9. University of Michigan, 371 8 11-6-1 13 10. University of Massachusetts Lowell, 355 9 10-4-2 9 11. St. Cloud State University, 347 10 11-7-0 13 12. Minnesota State University, 297 12 14-4-2 11 13. Ohio State University, 267 14 13-4-1 10 14. Boston University, 223 13 9-7-1 13 15. University of North Dakota, 181 15 11-7-1 13 16. Cornell University, 151 17 5-3-3 13 17. Quinnipiac University, 147 18 9-6-1 12 18. Dartmouth College, 136 16 7-4-2 7 19. Clarkson University, 75 20 11-5-2 6 20. University of New Hampshire, 74 RV 8-4-3 1

Some final thoughts

Presently, ranked 4th in the poll Western Michigan is a slow starter, look for them move up in January. Similarly, the 7th ranked Black Bears of Maine, will be getting back some key players who are presently on the mend. When at full strength Maine surely make a strong move up in the rankings.