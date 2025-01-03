Michigan State noses out Boston College in this week Men’s College Hockey Poll

By
James Williams
-
0
115

RANT SPORTS -USA Hockey/The Rink Live
2024-25 Men’s College Hockey Poll – Week 13

This week the top team in the Big Ten the Michigan State Spartans 14-2-1 sits at top the college hockey rankings in week 13 of the 2024-2025 season. MSU are coming off a dominant showing in the Great Lakes Invitational with a 3-1 victory over No. 4 Western Michigan on Monday night.

Biggest story of the week – UNLV upsets Defending Champs Denver

In an exhibition game the UNLV club hockey team defeated reigning NCAA Division I champion Denver in a shootout, 7-6. The Rebels raced out to a 5-1 lead through two periods. Denver came storming back to tie the game at 6-6 and send it to overtime. Surprisingly UNLV won a shootout and forever sealed what will be a iconic win for the club team at UNLV.

RANT SPORTS MUST READS 

Boop Stats: Saquon Barkley 2K Edition – RantSports

Can Mike Vick and DeSean Jackson do a Deion in MEAC? – RantSports

This Week’s Poll

RankSchoolLast Week’s Rank2024-25
Record		Weeks in Top 20
1.Michigan State University, 674 (28)114-2-113
2.Boston College, 647 (6)212-3-113
3.University of Minnesota, 618315-3-213
4.Western Michigan University, 543611-3-113
5.Providence College, 539714-3-213
6.University of Denver, 518514-4-013
7.University of Maine, 493412-3-213
8.Colorado College, 3731110-5-113
9.University of Michigan, 371811-6-113
10.University of Massachusetts Lowell, 355910-4-29
11.St. Cloud State University, 3471011-7-013
12.Minnesota State University, 2971214-4-211
13.Ohio State University, 2671413-4-110
14.Boston University, 223139-7-113
15.University of North Dakota, 1811511-7-113
16.Cornell University, 151175-3-313
17.Quinnipiac University, 147189-6-112
18.Dartmouth College, 136167-4-27
19.Clarkson University, 752011-5-26
20.University of New Hampshire, 74RV8-4-31

Some final thoughts

Presently, ranked 4th in the poll Western Michigan is a slow starter, look for them move up in January. Similarly, the 7th ranked Black Bears of Maine, will be getting back some key players who are presently on the mend. When at full strength Maine surely make a strong move up in the rankings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR