USF Track and Field to Split Squad for Penn Relays and UCF Knights Invite This Weekend

The University of South Florida track and field program will split its squad this weekend as the Bulls are set to compete in two prestigious meets — the 129th Running of the Penn Relays presented by Toyota in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the UCF Knights Invite in Orlando, Florida. Both meets will span two days, kicking off on Friday and continuing through Saturday.

USF’s sprinters will take center stage at the historic Penn Relays, held at the Penn Quakers Track & Field complex. The Bulls are scheduled to take the track beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The meet, which will feature over 400 races and 37 hours of live competition, will be streamed on FloSports’ FloTrack platform, with a special 90-minute national telecast set for Saturday, April 26, on CBS Sports Network. USF sprinters will mainly compete in relay events, with first-place relay teams receiving hardware trophies and individual winners earning commemorative watches — a signature prize of the Penn Relays.

“The Penn Relays are one of the most storied meets in the world, and we’re thrilled for the opportunity to showcase our talent on that stage,” said USF Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Erik Jenkins . “It’s a celebration of speed, tradition and competition, and our athletes are ready to rise to the occasion.”

Meanwhile, another group of Bulls will head to Orlando for the UCF Knights Invite, with action starting at 11 a.m. ET. Field and sprint events will highlight the Bulls’ presence at the meet.

Among the student-athletes competing in Orlando, Ryan Lewis and Tristen Evatt will represent USF in the women’s long jump at 1 p.m., while Audrey Wuerffel , Ella Dolce , Madeline Dutz and Ella Galloway are set to compete in the women’s pole vault at 2 p.m. The men’s pole vault, also slated for 2 p.m., will feature Noah Bitter , Nikodem Pochopien and Andreas Kreiss . Jermaine Dyges will close out the day for the Bulls in the men’s 200-meter dash at 6:45 p.m.

Fans can access live results for the UCF Invite HERE and Penn Relays Information HERE.



FloTrack subscribers can also access the live stream HERE.

ABOUT USF TRACK AND FIELD

The USF men’s track and field team captured back-to-back American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships in 2024 and 2025 and also claimed the 2024 AAC Outdoor Championship. This past season, 10 Bulls athletes earned All-America honors, including Shevioe Reid , Shaniya Benjamin , Gabriel Moronta , Nathan Metelus , Terren Peterson , Amenda Saint Louis , Abdul-Rasheed Saminu , Goodness Iredia , Zahria Allers-Liburd , and Tre’Sean Bouis. Additionally, Romaine Beckford represented USF by winning the 2023 NCAA indoor and outdoor national titles in the men’s high jump.