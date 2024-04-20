The Bulls are looking for their sixth AAC Championship follow the action this weekend in Belleair, Fla.

TOURNAMENT: American Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championship

WHEN: Friday, April 19 – Sunday, April 21

LOCATION: Belleair, Fla.

COURSE: Pelican Golf Club (Par 70, 6,881 yards)

TAMPA, FLA., April 18, 2024 – The University of South Florida men’s golf team will tee off in the 2024 American Athletic Conference Golf Championship on Friday, April 18. For the second consecutive year, the tournament will be played on the par-70, 6,881-yard Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.



The 48th-ranked Bulls are hosting the 54-hole championship that will be played Friday through Sunday with the teams playing three 18-hole rounds.



The opening round on April 18 is set to begin with tee times starting at 8 a.m., with players going off the first and 10th tees. Teams will be re-paired based on cumulative scores for both rounds two and three. The tee times for the second round on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20 will also start at 8 a.m. on the first and 10th tees.



The Bulls have won the American Men’s Golf Championship five times in the first nine seasons of the tournament. Four Bulls have been medalists since 2014, Ryan Fricker (2015), Aksel Olsen (2016), Claudio Correa (2018), and Albin Bergstrom (2021).



The 12-team field this weekend, along with the Bulls, includes Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas, Rice, SMU, Temple, UAB, UTSA, and Wichita State.



Leading the charge for the Bulls in 2023-24 is Jake Peacock , a member 2022-23 AAC Men’s Golf All-Conference team, who has a win, and four top-10 finishes this season. Joining Peacock are senior Sam Nicholson (Atlantic Beach, Fla.), who has a win and three top-10 finishes this season, graduate student Brock Healy (Norcross, Ga.), who captured his first win as Bull in the Fall, redshirt junior Cooper Smith (Tampa, Fla.) who has three top-25 finishes on the season, and junior Shubham Jaglan (Delhi, India), who has two top-10 finishes on the season.



Head Coach Steve Bradley announced the following competitors for the Bulls:



Jake Peacock (Jr., Milton, Ga.), Sam Nicholson (Sr., Atlantic Beach, Fla.), Brock Healy (Gr., Norcross, Ga.), Cooper Smith (Redshirt Jr., Tampa, Fla.), Shubham Jaglan (Jr., Delhi, India), and Sub – Chase Gullickson (Jr., Orlando, Fla.)







About USF Men’s Golf

The USF men’s golf program has captured 17 conference titles and has seen players earn 19 All-America honors. The Bulls have won five American Athletic Conference Tournament championships in wire-to-wire fashion, winning four-consecutive from 2015-18. The Bulls have had four individual conference champions, including Albin Bergstrom in 2021, and gone on to earn nine straight NCAA Regional appearances, including a 6th place finish in NCAA Championship match-play in 2015. USF is led by Steve Bradley, who has been named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year five times since taking over the program in 2014. The Bulls have posted 22 tournament wins under Bradley entering the 2023-24 season, by far the most under any coach in program history.

