Battle of the Bay as No. 1 University of Tampa faces Eckerd in a baseball doubleheader today.

WEEK 12

After sweeping Florida Tech, Tampa will travel across the Bay to face Eckerd.

#1 Tampa @ Eckerd

Friday, April 19th, 1:00 P.M.

(DH) Saturday, April 20th, 1:00 P.M. & 4:00 P.M.

SSC Teams with National Rankings: #1 Tampa and #7 St. Leo

Tampa

The Spartans stay at the top of the national polls, as they are at the top of the NCBWA poll for the 10th straight week. Tampa received all 20 first-place votes, making this the eighth time UT has been the unanimous number-one team this season. The Spartans improved their record to 34-4 and 15-3 in SSC play after sweeping Florida Tech this weekend. The Spartans outscored the Panthers 38-15. Anthony Nunez and Stephen Klein led the way. On Friday, Nunez launched a solo shot to left field for the game’s first run, and Klein hit a 2-run home run to right in the seventh inning, resulting in the game-winning hit. In the day-night doubleheader on Saturday, the duo combined for 8 hits, 10 RBIs, and 6 runs scored in the two games. The two look to do similar this weekend in St. Petersburg against Eckerd.

Eckerd

The Tritons have played below .500 baseball this season. They are 16-20 and 5-13 in SSC play. They are 2-8 in their last 10 conference games and have lost 4 straight. Eckerd looks to turn things around as they host Tampa.

Live stats for all games this week can be found at Tampastats.com.

Live broadcasts for all games this week can be found at TampaSpartans.tv.