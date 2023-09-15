Clemson, with huge ACC game against No. 3 FSU next week, tries to focus on a visit from Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic (1-1) at Clemson (1-1), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Line: Clemson by 24.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Clemson leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Can you say trap game? Clemson has No. 3 Florida State coming to Death Valley on Sept. 23 and may be trying to peek ahead to that expected ACC showdown. The Tigers have done a good job in the past under coach Dabo Swinney of staying focused on the moment and they must to get past a Florida Atlantic team that lost at home to Ohio, 17-10.

KEY MATCHUP

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik vs. Florida Atlantic pass defense. Klubnik was mistake-prone in the loss at Duke to start the season and in the first quarter where the Tigers trailed Charleston Southern 14-7. Klubnik settled down and threw for a career-best 315 yards and four touchdowns in the 66-17 victory. The Owls have allowed just 452 yards and three touchdowns passing to their first two opponents this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida Atlantic: QB Casey Thompson is a Nebraska transfer who followed a strong game in beating Monmouth (five TDs, 280 yards) with a letdown in the loss to Ohio (180 yards, two interceptions, three sacks). Thompson has played in major environments with the Cornhuskers and that should benefit those on his team who have not.

Clemson: RB Will Shipley got the benefit of some rest when the Tigers opened things up in beating Charleston Southern. That should mean the junior can once more show off his relentless, determined style. Shipley leads the team with 187 yards through two games.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the third straight game Clemson has faced a head coach for the first time with Tom Herman at Florida Atlantic after Mike Elko at Duke and Gabe Giardina at Charleston Southern. … Herman, the former head coach at Texas and Houston, also brought in Central Michigan quarterback Daniel Richardson to compete with Thompson … Clemson has had 400 or more yards of offense in QB Cade Klubnik’s first three starts. That’s only happened twice before in school history with Tajh Boyd in 2011 and No. 1 NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence in 2018. … Florida Atlantic will receive $1.2 million in guarantees from Clemson for the game. … The only time these teams met before was a 54-6 victory by the Tigers in 2006. … Despite the win last week, Clemson fell from the national rankings. It had been in for a streak of 21 straight AP polls. … Clemson ranks in the top 10 nationally in offense (seventh at 550 yards per game) and defense (tied for eighth at 223.5 yards allowed.

