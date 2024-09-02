College Football Week 1 betting recap with Carlos SME!!

College football fans eagerly awaited the start of the season, and Week 1 delivered intriguing matchups and betting opportunities. With Georgia and Notre Dame being popular picks among bettors, the highlight of the weekend was undeniably the LSU-USC showdown in Las Vegas, where the Trojans clinched a dramatic 27-20 victory.

USC Triumphs Over LSU

The highly anticipated LSU-USC game attracted much attention, with odds for the matchup posted months in advance. BetMGM initially set the line at LSU -6.5, which saw slight adjustments leading up to the game, closing at LSU -4. This movement was driven by sharp money backing USC, despite public money favoring LSU. The Trojans’ victory was significant for sportsbooks, especially BetMGM Nevada, where the result led to substantial wins for the books. Both BetMGM’s Scott Shelton and South Point’s Chris Andrews were pleased with the outcome, noting that an LSU win by four points or an under result would have been less favorable.

Impact of Georgia and Notre Dame Wins

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs showcased their dominance with a resounding 34-3 victory over No. 14 Clemson, easily covering the 10.5-point spread. Meanwhile, Notre Dame, a 3-point underdog, secured a 23-13 win over Texas A&M. These results were largely favorable for bettors, with many cashing in on parlays involving both teams. However, on a local level, some sportsbooks still managed to come out ahead. South Point’s Chris Andrews noted that they unexpectedly needed Georgia to win, which ultimately worked in their favor.

Coach Prime’s Colorado Debut

Deion Sanders’ debut with Colorado against North Dakota State captured significant attention. Colorado emerged victorious with a 31-26 win, but they did not cover the 11.5-point spread. BetMGM’s Cameron Drucker highlighted the successful betting outcomes on the spread and total, although prop bets on Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders led to some losses due to their outstanding performances.

Analyzing the Weekend

As the dust settled on Week 1, oddsmakers across the country reflected on the weekend’s impact. Jeff Benson of Circa Sports discussed the betting trends, pointing out bettors’ tendencies to favor both the favorite and the over in prime-time games. This, too, benefitted the sportsbooks, as they aligned with final results.

Insight from Carlos SME

Industry experts provided a broader perspective on the weekend's outcomes, noting that the notable wins for Georgia and Notre Dame aligned with bettor success nationally. Still, each sportsbook's experience varied, with some needing specific results that played into their favor, demonstrating the unpredictable nature of sports betting.

