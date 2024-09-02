Your Miami Dolphins 2024 53-Man Roster!!

After the Miami Dolphins worked through the painstaking process of narrowing down their roster, it’s time to dive into the intricacies of the 53-man team and those on injured reserve who could make a return in 2024.

Dolphins Roster by Experience

When looking at experience, the Dolphins have a diverse collection of talent. Here’s how it breaks down:

Rookies (8) : This group includes players like cornerback Storm Duck and running back Jaylen Wright, among others.

: This group includes players like cornerback Storm Duck and running back Jaylen Wright, among others. First-Year Players (2) : Cornerback Ethan Bonner and wide receiver Grant DuBose stand out in this category.

: Cornerback Ethan Bonner and wide receiver Grant DuBose stand out in this category. Second-Year Players (6) : De’Von Achane and Tanner Conner are key names in their sophomore seasons.

: De’Von Achane and Tanner Conner are key names in their sophomore seasons. Third-Year Players (4) : Linebackers Quinton Bell and Channing Tindall are entering their third year.

: Linebackers Quinton Bell and Channing Tindall are entering their third year. Fourth-Year Players (6) : This group includes prominent names like wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and safety Jevon Holland.

: This group includes prominent names like wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and safety Jevon Holland. Fifth-Year Players (7) : Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa headlines this cohort.

: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa headlines this cohort. Sixth-Year Players (4) : Players like fullback Alec Ingold and punter Jake Bailey fall into this group.

: Players like fullback Alec Ingold and punter Jake Bailey fall into this group. Seventh-Year Players (9) : Key players like running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and defensive end Bradley Chubb are here.

: Key players like running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and defensive end Bradley Chubb are here. Eighth-Year Players (4) : Linebacker Duke Riley and tight end Jonnu Smith bring their experience.

: Linebacker Duke Riley and tight end Jonnu Smith bring their experience. Ninth-Year Players (5) : This includes star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

: This includes star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. Tenth-Year Players (2) : Running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are in their 10th years.

: Running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are in their 10th years. Twelfth-Year Players (2) : Veteran tackle Terron Armstead and safety Jordan Poyer.

: Veteran tackle Terron Armstead and safety Jordan Poyer. Seventeenth-Year Player (1): Defensive lineman Calais Campbell holds this unique position.

Dolphins Roster by Method of Acquisition

The Dolphins have built their team through various means, from the draft to trades:

Dolphins Draft Picks (20) : This list is led by notable first-round picks like Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle.

: This list is led by notable first-round picks like Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle. UFA Signings (8) : From Raheem Mostert to Kendall Fuller, these unrestricted free agents have bolstered the squad.

: From Raheem Mostert to Kendall Fuller, these unrestricted free agents have bolstered the squad. Trades (4) : High-impact players like Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey were acquired via trade.

: High-impact players like Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey were acquired via trade. Waivers (3) : Zach Sieler and Elijah Campbell are among those picked up off waivers.

: Zach Sieler and Elijah Campbell are among those picked up off waivers. Free Agents (24): This extensive list includes players such as Alec Ingold and Calais Campbell, filling various roles on the team.

Dolphins Roster by Arrival in Miami

Taking a look at when these players joined the Dolphins gives us insights into how the team has evolved over the years:

2018 (2) : TE Durham Smythe and K Jason Sanders entered that year.

: TE Durham Smythe and K Jason Sanders entered that year. 2019 (2) : DT Zach Sieler is among the players from 2019.

: DT Zach Sieler is among the players from 2019. 2020 (3) : Includes franchise QB Tua Tagovailoa.

: Includes franchise QB Tua Tagovailoa. 2021 (7) : A prominent year that brought talents like Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland.

: A prominent year that brought talents like Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland. 2022 (12) : A significant intake year with players such as Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead.

: A significant intake year with players such as Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead. 2023 (11) : Welcomed rookies like De’Von Achane and notable names like Jalen Ramsey.

: Welcomed rookies like De’Von Achane and notable names like Jalen Ramsey. 2024 (21): This year saw the addition of veterans like Odell Beckham Jr. and Calais Campbell, as well as promising rookies.

Dolphins Roster by Age

The age range on the Dolphins roster displays a wide spectrum of youth and seasoned pros:

21-22 : Features rookies Jaylen Wright and Patrick McMorris.

: Features rookies Jaylen Wright and Patrick McMorris. 23-24 : Includes second-year players like Cam Smith and Malik Washington.

: Includes second-year players like Cam Smith and Malik Washington. 25-26 : This includes core players like Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa.

: This includes core players like Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa. 27-28 : Mid-career players such as Skylar Thompson and David Long Jr.

: Mid-career players such as Skylar Thompson and David Long Jr. 29-30 : Veteran presence from Tyreek Hill and Emmanuel Ogbah.

: Veteran presence from Tyreek Hill and Emmanuel Ogbah. 31-32 : More seasoned pros like Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

: More seasoned pros like Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. 33 : Notable veterans Terron Armstead and Jordan Poyer.

: Notable veterans Terron Armstead and Jordan Poyer. 38: Calais Campbell stands out as an experienced stalwart of the defense.

Analyzing the Dolphins’ roster in these various ways highlights the blend of youth and experience that defines the team. It’s a unique mix that will surely make for an exciting season ahead.