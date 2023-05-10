Georgia Is Not Celebrating Its College Football Championship At The White House

Apparently the student-athletes are too busy doing something else on June 12th according to university officials.

What do most college students do on June 12th? Some go to summer school and try to get more courses completed so they can finish college a bit earlier. Some take summer jobs to get badly needed money to pay off tuition or save to pay off exorbitant college loans. Some are on vacation. But very few college students are ever called to the White House where they are honored for winning an athletic event. The University of Georgia’s 2022-2023 championship football team is not going to the White House on June 12th because of some reason. The team just can’t make it although if the football coach Kirby Smart demanded players to show up for involuntary practices on June 12th, they would show up even though it is an involuntary practice. The university claimed that the White House date was “not feasible.” After all, the football team is probably bigger than whatever the White House can present them and the football administration, coaches and players are probably a lot busier than the President of the United States. College football is more important.

“Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year,” a statement from Georgia Athletics said. “However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.” The White House decided June 12th would be “College Athlete Day” and there would be a celebration with many athletes on hand. There is some nonsense put forward that football teaches boys to be men, that there is a leadership trait that comes from only football. There seems to be more to the University of Georgia saying no claiming the date is not feasible. White House athletic celebrations have become political causes or an airing of grievances.

