The Road To The College World Series: Florida. Miami and FAMU are all hoping to get to Omaha

NCAA.COM -The 2023 NCAA college baseball championship is here. The Florida Gators are a favorite to make it to Omaha and the College World Series and the are hosting a regional in Gainesville that includes Florida A&M. Meanwhile, Miami is once against hosting a regional in Coral Gables.

All the games will be broadcast on ESPN+, and ESPN family of networks starting on Thursday and Friday.

Regionals: Friday-Monday, June 2-5

Friday-Monday, June 2-5 Super regionals: Friday-Sunday, June 9-11 or Saturday-Monday, June 10-12

Friday-Sunday, June 9-11 or Saturday-Monday, June 10-12 First day of MCWS games: StartFriday, June 16

StartFriday, June 16 MCWS finals: Saturday-Monday, June 24-26

Saturday-Monday, June 24-26 Final championship game: Monday, June 26

You can get a printable copy of the NCAA college baseball bracket here, and you can get a printable copy of the Men’s College World Series bracket here.

2023 NCAA baseball schedule, scores for regionals

All times ET

Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn

Game 1: Southern Miss. (41-17) vs. Samford (36-23) | 2 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Game 2: Auburn (34-21-1) vs. Penn (32-14) | 7 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Baton Rouge Regional hosted by LSU

Game 1: LSU (43-15) vs. Tulane (19-40) | 3 p.m. Friday | ESPNU

Game 2: Oregon St. (39-18) vs. Sam Houston (38-23) | 8 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Charlottesville Regional hosted by Virginia

Game 1: Virginia (45-12) vs. Army West Point (38-16) | Noon Friday | ESPN+

Game 2: East Carolina (45-17) vs. Oklahoma (31-26) | 7 p.m. Friday | ESPN2

Clemson Regional hosted by Clemson

Game 1: Clemson (43-17) vs. Lipscomb (36-24) | 1 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Game 2: Tennessee (38-19) vs. Charlotte (34-26) | 6 p.m. Friday | ESPNU

Columbia Regional hosted by South Carolina

Game 1: Campbell (44-13) vs. NC State (35-19) | 1 p.m. Friday | ACCN

Game 2: South Carolina (39-19) vs. Central Conn. St. (36-12) | 7 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Conway Regional hosted by Coastal Carolina

Game 1: Duke (35-21) vs. UNCW (34-21) | 1 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Game 2: Coastal Carolina (39-19) vs. Rider (35-19) | 7 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (FL)

Game 1: Texas (38-20) vs. Louisiana (40-22) | 2 p.m. Friday | LHN

Game 2: Miami (FL) (40-19) vs. Maine (32-19) | 7 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas

Game 1: Arkansas (41-16) vs. Santa Clara (35-18) | 3 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Game 2: TCU (37-22) vs. Arizona (33-24) | 9 p.m. Friday | ESPNU

Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida

Game 1: UConn (43-15) vs. Texas Tech (39-21) | Noon Friday | ESPNU

Game 2: Florida (44-14) vs. Florida A&M (29-28) | 5:30 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Lexington Regional hosted by Kentucky

Game 1: Kentucky (36-18) vs. Ball St. (36-21) | Noon Friday | SECN

Game 2: West Virginia (39-18) vs. Indiana (41-18) | 7 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Nashville Regional hosted by Vanderbilt

Game 1: Oregon (37-20) vs. Xavier (37-23) | 1 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Game 2: Vanderbilt (41-18) vs. Eastern Ill. (38-19) | 8 p.m. Friday | SECN

Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford

Game 1: Stanford (38-16) vs. San Jose St. (31-25) | 5 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Game 2: Texas A&M (36-25) vs. Cal St. Fullerton (31-22) | 10 p.m. Friday | ESPN2

Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St.

Game 1: DBU (45-14) vs. Washington (34-18) | 1 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Game 2: Oklahoma St. (41-18) vs. Oral Roberts (46-11) | 7 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Terre Haute Regional hosted by Indiana St.

Game 1: Indiana St. (42-15) vs. Wright St. (39-21) | 1 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Game 2: Iowa (42-14) vs. North Carolina (35-22) | 7 p.m. Friday | ACCN

Tuscaloosa Regional hosted by Alabama

Game 1: Boston College (35-18) vs. Troy (39-20) | 3 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Game 2: Alabama (40-19) vs. Nicholls (34-22) | 7 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Winston-Salem Regional hosted by Wake Forest

Game 1: Maryland (41-19) vs. Northeastern (44-14) | 1 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

Game 2: Wake Forest (47-10) vs. George Mason (34-25) | 7 p.m. Friday | ESPN+

THIS STORY IS FROM ncaa.com

