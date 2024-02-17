The No.1 ranked University of Tampa Spartans are on the road this weekend facing Georgia College

Tampa picked up 11 of the possible 15 first place votes for a total of 392 points to sit atop the poll and the Spartans are followed by North Greenville, who earned 380 points and one first place vote, at No. 2 and Angelo State, who earned the other four first place votes and 372 points, is at No. 3. Central Missouri (316 points) and Indianapolis (302 points) round out the Top 5 of the poll.

St. Leo and Rollins are also ranked in the poll at numbers 21 and 25 respectively. The Unversity of Tampa is on the road this weekend for a three-game set against Georgia College and you can follow the action here at the Spartans website.

2024 NCBWA National Poll (Week One- February 14, 2024)