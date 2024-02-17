The No.1 ranked University of Tampa Spartans are on the road this weekend facing Georgia College

By
Sports Talk Florida
-

Tampa picked up 11 of the possible 15 first place votes for a total of 392 points to sit atop the poll and the Spartans are followed by North Greenville, who earned 380 points and one first place vote, at No. 2 and Angelo State, who earned the other four first place votes and 372 points, is at No. 3. Central Missouri (316 points) and Indianapolis (302 points) round out the Top 5 of the poll.

St. Leo and Rollins are also ranked in the poll at numbers 21 and 25 respectively. The Unversity of Tampa is on the road this weekend for a three-game set against Georgia College and you can follow the action here at the Spartans website.

2024 NCBWA National Poll (Week One- February 14, 2024)

RankSchool (1st Place Votes)2024 RecordPts.Prev.
1Tampa (11)6-03923
2North Greenville (1) 6-13802
3Angelo State (4)6-23721
4Central Missouri6-23165
5Indianapolis0-03026
6Millersville2-12937
7West Florida5-128511
8Point Loma4-227621
9UNC Pembroke6-0231RV
10Cal State San Bernardino5-22284
11Colorado Mesa2-22158
12Southern New Hampshire0-02149
13Quincy0-0                20113
14Missouri Southern6-218723
15Lynn6-1171NR
16Young Harris0-0147NR
17Seton Hill0-014416
18Franklin Pierce 0-014218
19West Texas A&M7-1126NR
20Central Oklahoma8-0111NR
21    Saint Leo5-189NR
22Lenoir-Rhyne6-0                70NR
23Northwood0-06322
24Cal Poly Pomona3-155NR
25Rollins4-25215