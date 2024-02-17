The No.1 ranked University of Tampa Spartans are on the road this weekend facing Georgia College

Tampa picked up 11 of the possible 15 first place votes for a total of 392 points to sit atop the poll and the Spartans are followed by North Greenville, who earned 380 points and one first place vote, at No. 2 and Angelo State, who earned the other four first place votes and 372 points, is at No. 3. Central Missouri (316 points) and Indianapolis (302 points) round out the Top 5 of the poll.
St. Leo and Rollins are also ranked in the poll at numbers 21 and 25 respectively. The Unversity of Tampa is on the road this weekend for a three-game set against Georgia College and you can follow the action here at the Spartans website.
2024 NCBWA National Poll (Week One- February 14, 2024)
|Rank
|School (1st Place Votes)
|2024 Record
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1
|Tampa (11)
|6-0
|392
|3
|2
|North Greenville (1)
|6-1
|380
|2
|3
|Angelo State (4)
|6-2
|372
|1
|4
|Central Missouri
|6-2
|316
|5
|5
|Indianapolis
|0-0
|302
|6
|6
|Millersville
|2-1
|293
|7
|7
|West Florida
|5-1
|285
|11
|8
|Point Loma
|4-2
|276
|21
|9
|UNC Pembroke
|6-0
|231
|RV
|10
|Cal State San Bernardino
|5-2
|228
|4
|11
|Colorado Mesa
|2-2
|215
|8
|12
|Southern New Hampshire
|0-0
|214
|9
|13
|Quincy
|0-0
|201
|13
|14
|Missouri Southern
|6-2
|187
|23
|15
|Lynn
|6-1
|171
|NR
|16
|Young Harris
|0-0
|147
|NR
|17
|Seton Hill
|0-0
|144
|16
|18
|Franklin Pierce
|0-0
|142
|18
|19
|West Texas A&M
|7-1
|126
|NR
|20
|Central Oklahoma
|8-0
|111
|NR
|21
|Saint Leo
|5-1
|89
|NR
|22
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|6-0
|70
|NR
|23
|Northwood
|0-0
|63
|22
|24
|Cal Poly Pomona
|3-1
|55
|NR
|25
|Rollins
|4-2
|52
|15