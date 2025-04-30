University of Tampa Women’s Golf Teams Is Headed Back To The NCAA Tournament.



INDIANAPOLIS – The 2025 NCAA DII women’s golf championship qualifiers were revealed in a press release on NCAA.com on April 28, which included the University of Tampa among the NCAA South Region field. Regionals will take place May 8-10, followed by the finals competition from May 13-17 at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada.

Tampa is among the 72 teams and 24 individuals will compete across four regions as the Spartans will open NCAA play at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Ga. Central Missouri, Findlay, Anderson and Dallas Baptist were selected as the No. 1 seeds.

Head coach Chris Grace leads the Spartans to the NCAA Tournament in his first year at UT. This marks the fifth time in program history for Tampa in the NCAA field, and first since 2023.

Spartans players are no strangers to the NCAA Tournament, with senior Ana Maria Jimenez Rios making her fourth consecutive appearance at the NCAA Regional after qualifying as an individual in 2024. One of the most prolific golfers in UT history, Jimenez Rios was the 2023 NCAA South Region medalist, and finished fourth at the regional last season. In total, the Merida, Mexico native has won four individual championships in her collegiate career.

Senior Ella Mason adds experience to the Tampa lineup, which also features junior Kelly Shanahan and freshmen Justine Bayle and Maria Mora.