Andy Katz is one of the most respected college basketball analysts in the business for The Big Network and NCAA.COM and in his latest Power 36 he has the AAC leading South Florida Bulls at number 19 ahead of the Florida Gators who are at number 20. The Bulls win over No. 24 FAU has brought them some much-deserved respect from some of the top names in the business like Katz.

The Associated Press Top 25 poll did not include the Bulls but they did get 45 votes – View the poll here.

With a month to go before Selection Sunday South Florida is sitting in a very strong position they control their destiny.

Here’s a look at Katz’s entire rankings after a loaded weekend of men’s basketball:

1. UConn (1): The Huskies destroyed Marquette and made it known they are the best team in the country.

2. Houston (7): The Cougars will try to get to the top of the Big 12 against Iowa State on Monday.

3. Arizona (3): The Wildcats are a No. 1 seed but need to beat Wazzu this week to hold onto first in the Pac-12.

4. Purdue (2): The Boilermakers dipped Sunday after losing to the Jake Diebler-interim-coached Ohio State Buckeyes.

5. Alabama (9): The Tide is now 10-2 in the SEC and Nate Oats is doing a fantastic job.

6. Iowa State (16): Time to give the Cyclones their just attention and ranking. TJ Otzelberger is doing a sensational job.

7. Marquette (4): The Golden Eagles have to drop but let’s see if the loss at UConn was more of an anomaly.

8. Kansas (6): The Jayhawks got a much-needed road win at Oklahoma.

9. Baylor (15): The Bears are primed for a big week to stay in the Big 12 chase.

10. Tennessee (10): The Vols are keeping pace with Alabama in the SEC.

11. North Carolina (5): The Tar Heels continue to stumble a bit, losing at Syracuse.

12. Duke (11): The Blue Devils have quietly climbed into a tie in the ACC.

13. Kentucky (NR): A season-changing week for Kentucky with the home win over Ole Miss and the road win at Auburn.

14. Illinois (14): The Illini got the road win at Maryland and continue to surge.

15. Creighton (21): The Bluejays will learn where they stand this week by hosting UConn.

16. Saint Mary’s (13): The Gaels remain unblemished in the WCC.

17. Washington State (23): The Cougars have won seven in a row and are poised for a showdown with Arizona and a chance to be in first in the Pac-12.

18. San Diego State (NR): Welcome back to the Aztecs who looked the part of MWC champs in the win over New Mexico.

19. South Florida (31): The Bulls have won 11 in a row, beat FAU and are now the team to beat in the American.

20. Florida (NR): The Gators have won three in a row, including beating Auburn.

21. Michigan State (27): The Spartans have won three in a row, including beating Illinois and the last two games on the road.

22. Gonzaga (29): The Zags are creeping back toward the field as they play their best basketball at the right time.

23. Dayton (30): The Flyers have reset themselves again and are still the team to beat in the A-10.

24. TCU (NR): The Horned Frogs are back in the upper half of the standings of the Big 12 after winning two in a row.

25. South Carolina (8): The Gamecocks are starting to slip a bit after losing two in a row.

26. Auburn (18): The Tigers were stunned by Kentucky at home and are facing a tough two-game trip to Georgia and Tennessee.

27. Colorado State (34): The Rams got crushed by San Diego State and then beat Utah State by 20.

28. Pitt (NR): The Panthers beat Virginia and have won five in a row to sneak back into bid contention.

29. Virginia (12): The Cavaliers lost by 11 at home to Pitt but then beat Wake Forest in a 49-47 outing.

30. Clemson (25): Clemson’s momentum was stopped by NC State at home.

31. Northwestern (26): The Wildcats won a gritty road game at Indiana with a depleted roster.

32. Nebraska (NR): The Huskers have won two in a row and are still trending toward a bid.

33. Texas Tech (NR): The Red Raiders got the win over Kansas at home but then lost to the hottest team in the Big 12 not named Houston — Iowa State.

34. Utah State (20): The Aggies lost at Colorado State by 20 but can get right when they host San Diego State.

35. Loyola-Chicago (NR): The Ramblers have emerged as Dayton’s toughest challenger with a six-game win streak and an identical 11-2 league record as the Flyers.

36. Grand Canyon (NR): Time to recognize the Lopes again with a 24-2 record, 14-1 in the WAC and a seven-game win streak.

