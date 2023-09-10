USF, UCF, Miami, Florida and FSU all come away winners. Bulls get their first win and Canes blowout Texas A&M

USF (1-1) posted its first win under first-year head coach Alex Golesh Saturday in Raymond James Stadium as the Bulls downed Florida A&M (1-1), 38-24, in front of 36,495 fans.

The Bulls won their home-opener for the first time since 2020 and Golesh became the fifth USF head coach to win their home debut. In doing so, USF snapped a 10-game winning streak for FAMU, which has posted back-to-back nine-win seasons.

After losing the turnover and sack battle in the season-opener at Western Kentucky, South Florida turned the tables forcing three turnovers in the first quarter alone and harassing FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa with a variety of blitz packages all night. The Bulls ended the game having forced five turnovers forced and recording four sacks while committing no turnovers themselves.

KEY STATS

• USF forced five FAMU turnovers while not committing a turnover on the night.

• The Bulls recorded four sacks and 12 tackles for loss while holding FAMU to 19 yards rushing.

• The teams combined for 26 penalties in the three hour and 42-minute game.

NOTABLES

• QB Byrum Brown was responsible for five touchdowns on the night, running for two and passing for three.

• S Logan Berryhill got two interceptions on the night, marking the first for his career after moving from safety to wide receiver.

• Head Coach Alex Golesh recorded his first career victory and became the fifth USF coach to win their home debut.

UP NEXT

The Bulls return to Raymond James Stadium next Saturday for a clash with No. 3 Alabama. That game will be televised nationally on ABC.

Tyler Van Dykes throws 5 TD passes in Miami’s statement 48-33 win over No. 23 Texas A&M

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — This season for the Miami Hurricanes was about re-instituting a winning culture led by the players and shown through energetic plays on the field.

The Hurricanes are already getting what they worked for.

Tyler Van Dyke threw a career-high five touchdown passes Saturday, Brashard Smith returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score and Miami overcame a slow start to defeat No. 23 Texas A&M 48-33.

Florida runs wild and ends a 4-game skid with a 49-7 romp against lower-division McNeese

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Billy Napier praised his players for doing “what we should do” against lower-division McNeese on Saturday night.

Now, the Gators will try to do what they’ve done for the last two decades against Southeastern Conference rival Tennessee, and that’s win at home.

Montrell Johnson ran for 119 yards and two scores, setting the tone for a 327-yard ground attack, as the Gators beat McNeese 49-7 and ended a four-game skid. Florida won for the first time since pummeling South Carolina 38-6 on Nov. 11, 2022.

Florida (1-1) scored rushing touchdowns on its first five possessions, with Johnson (twice), Graham Mertz, Treyaun Webb and Trevor Etienne finding the end zone. Once they had McNeese’s defense stacking the line of scrimmage, Mertz connected with Ricky Pearsall for a 50-yard score that made it 40-0 in the third. Pearsall finished with six catches for 123 yards on his 23rd birthday.

No. 4 Florida State scores most points in Norvell era, routs Southern Miss 66-13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Playing on short rest, Florida State wasn’t just looking to avoid a letdown. The Seminoles didn’t let up, not even with second-team players.

Trey Benson had three touchdown runs and No. 4 Florida State routed Southern Miss 66-13 in its home opener Saturday night for the most points under coach Mike Norvell.

“It’s scary because we still haven’t had our best game yet,” Benson said. “We still left a lot of points out on the field.”

The Seminoles (2-0) have scored 35 or more points in eight straight games, the longest active streak in the nation. On Saturday, they did it in the third quarter — and before Southern Miss (1-1) found the end zone.

Sonic Boom, Boomer’s 55-yarder field goal as time expires carries C. Florida past Boise St.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Colton Boomer hit four field goals including the 40-yard game winner on the final play to lift Central Florida over Boise State 18-16 on Saturday evening.

UCF (2-0), which struggled in the red zone, leaned on Boomer, who tied a school record with a 55-yard field goal in the second quarter.

“What can you say about Boomer?” UCF coach Gus Malzahn said. “A 50 and then a 55-yard field goal and then a 40 yarder with the game on the line? He’s one of the best kickers in college football. It doesn’t get any tougher than that on the road.”

Boise State (0-2), which had fallen behind midway through the fourth quarter for the first time since the opening period, took a 16-15 lead with 1:49 remaining when backup quarterback Maddux Madsen threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Stefan Cobbs. But the two-point conversion pass attempt failed, which proved to be costly.