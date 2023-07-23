2023 British Open: Harman takes 5-shot lead into the final round this morning on NBC and Peacock.

HARMAN WITH 5-SHOT LEAD GOING INTO FINAL ROUNDB

rian Harman overcame a slow start to shoot a 2-under 69 and take a five-shot lead into the final round of the British Open.

Seeking his first major title, Harman made bogeys on the first and fourth holes before picking up four birdies the rest of the way to post a score of 12-under 201.

He will play the final round alongside Cameron Young, the runner-up at St. Andrews last year. Young birdied the final hole for a 5-under 66 that included only one bogey. He was at 7 under for the tournament.

One shot back from Young was Jon Rahm, who shot 63 in a Royal Liverpool course record at the Open.

Playing in the final pairing with Harman on Saturday, home-crowd favorite Tommy Fleetwood carded even-par 71 to fall seven shots off the lead.

WHAT TO KNOW— Harman builds a 5-shot lead at British Open.

— Tommy Fleetwood keeps alive English hopes of an Open champion.

— Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith rally to make British Open cut; Morikawa not so lucky.

— Justin Thomas goes from England to Minnesota to save his season.

— R&A changes rake pattern in pot bunkers.

___

MCILROY STUCK IN NEUTRAL IN 3RD ROUND

Rory McIlroy started the third round with only 10 players in front of him, boosting his hopes he could work his way into the mix at the British Open.

With one hole left in his round, there are still 10 players ahead of him.

McIlroy got off to a great start with three birdies in five holes — he missed birdie chances on the other two holes from 10 and 12 feet — and then went without a birdie for the next 12 holes. So many others are taking on a rain-softened Royal Liverpool. McIlroy is in neutral.