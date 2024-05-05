2024 Miami Grand Prix: A guide to those going to the race.

Miami Gardens host the Grand Prix and here from formula1.com is everything you will need to know if you are lucky enough to score a ticket.

When was the track built?

Having made its F1 debut in May 2022, the Miami International Autodrome is a temporary circuit, but one designed to have a permanent feel. Set in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, home to the NFL’s famous Miami Dolphins franchise, the track is the culmination of a development process that simulated no less than 36 different layouts before settling on a thrilling, 19-turn lap that provides a street circuit vibe, not dissimilar to Melbourne’s Albert Park.

When was its first Grand Prix?

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix took place in 2022, the Florida race joining its Texan counterpart in Austin to become the second US race on the calendar – and the 11th different American venue to host a round of the Formula 1 world championship.

What’s the circuit like?

A street-track spectacular. With the Hard Rock Stadium at its epicentre, the 5.41km layout features 19 corners, three straights, three DRS zones, and top speeds of over 340km/h. There are elevation changes too, the main one found between Turns 13 and 16, with the track heading over an exit ramp and under various flyovers across uneven ground. The Turn 14-15 chicane, meanwhile, has an uphill approach, with a crest in the middle, and then drops down on exit.

Why go?

The Hard Rock Stadium knows how to put on a show – it has hosted six Super Bowls, two Baseball World Series and numerous rock concerts. Put it at the heart of a track designed to encourage close racing while meeting the highest safety standards and you have a sure-fire winner for spectators. Then there’s Miami itself – famed for its sandy beaches, art deco vibe, vibrant multiculturalism and rich sporting heritage, it’s an essential destination for those visiting the Sunshine State.

Where is the best place to watch?

When viewing a sporting event in a purpose-built stadium, it’s hard to go wrong. In fact, you could walk around the top deck of the Hard Rock Stadium and see every corner of the track – pretty unique. As for the best passing spots, a seat near Turns 1, 11 or 17 should put you in the thick of the action.

