Cinco De Mayo And American Sports

American leagues are eyeing pesos.

It is Cinco de Mayo, a beer branded holiday that somehow resonates with Americans who celebrate it at drinking establishments and who do not have a real knowledge of why it is a minor holiday in Mexico. On May 5th, 1862, an undermanned Mexican army defeated the French at the Battle of Puebla. It was the last time a European nation attacked a North American country. It is a good time to look at what is happening with United States sports leagues pushing product into Mexico. Mexico is a growing sports market. Major League Baseball is not celebrating Cinco de Mayo as it scheduled a two-game series between the Colorado Rockies and the Houston Astros a week before the party on April 27th and 28th in Mexico City. There were suggestions more than two decades ago that Monterrey, which is not far from the Texas border, seemed to have a corporate market that Major League Baseball would want. If Major League Baseball expands or approves a franchise relocation, Monterrey is in the mix along with Mexico City.

The National Football League will not be playing a game in Mexico City in 2024 because of stadium renovations that are taking place. The NBA also has eyes on Mexico and has staged regular season games in Mexico City. NBA owners seem to be infatuated with Mexico City. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told a reporter from the league’s website that Mexico City is “on our radar” but the league bringing a team there is “probably not going to happen in the next wave of expansion.” The National Hockey League is interested in holding a game in Mexico City. Canada, Mexico and the US have combined to host soccer’s 2026 Men’s World Cup. There are pesos on the table which means American based sports organizations will be doing business in Mexico.

Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, the father of Mexico.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com