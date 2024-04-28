University of Tampa keeps rolling through college D-II as the Number 1 again this week.

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA BASEBALL STADIUM- PHOTO/UT

The University of Tampa started the season ranked at the top of the weekly NCAA Division II and remain at the top of this week’s poll. Meanwhile, their rivals from St. Leo moved up to number 6 in the rankings with about a month left to go in the season.

2024 NCBWA National Poll (Week 11 – April 24, 2024)
(NCBWA Top 25 – Download PDF)

RankSchool (1st Place Votes)RecordPts.Prev.
1Tampa (20)37-45001
2Central Missouri40-54792
3North Greenville36-104553
4Point Loma33-8-14394
5West Texas A&M33-134015
6Saint Leo34-63977
7Ashland33-63808
8Young Harris36-934510
9Missouri Southern 36-113309
10East Stroudsburg34-630913
11Colorado Mesa29-1328711
12Millersville33-92566
13Lee34-1224512
14Augustana (S.D.)33-622117
15Molloy29-920116
16Mount Olive32-1218819
17Westmont 31-12-318515
18Lubbock Christian32-1416218
19Saginaw Valley State28-1211620
20Central Oklahoma34-1111321
21Catawba34-1211014
22Charleston (W.Va.)32-78824
23Northwest Nazarene27-10-18323
24Angelo State32-146822
25Indianapolis27-1429NR

Others receiving votes: Lander (35-11) 25 points; West Chester (32-6) 17 points; Goldey-Beacom (27-16) 16 points; Auburn Montgomery (29-17) 15 points; UNC Pembroke (34-12) 10 points; Arkansas Tech (29-13) 8 points; Maryville (27-14) 4 points; UT Tyler (26-18) 3 points; Thomas Jefferson (25-13) 2 points; Cal State San Marcos (25-15) 1 point; Pittsburg State (30-14) 1 point

      

SOUTH REGION

RankTeam (1st-Place Votes)RecordPointsPrevious
1Tampa (6)37-4601
2Saint Leo34-6542
3Lee34-12483
4Auburn Montgomery29-17394
5Rollins22-15295
6West Florida26-18258
7Valdosta State24-16249
8Nova Southeastern22-1521RV
9Albany State30-10197
10Delta State25-1986

Receiving Votes: Barry (23-18, 2 points); Spring Hill (27-18, 1 point)

