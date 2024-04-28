University of Tampa keeps rolling through college D-II as the Number 1 again this week.

The University of Tampa started the season ranked at the top of the weekly NCAA Division II and remain at the top of this week’s poll. Meanwhile, their rivals from St. Leo moved up to number 6 in the rankings with about a month left to go in the season.
2024 NCBWA National Poll (Week 11 – April 24, 2024)
(NCBWA Top 25 – Download PDF)
|Rank
|School (1st Place Votes)
|Record
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1
|Tampa (20)
|37-4
|500
|1
|2
|Central Missouri
|40-5
|479
|2
|3
|North Greenville
|36-10
|455
|3
|4
|Point Loma
|33-8-1
|439
|4
|5
|West Texas A&M
|33-13
|401
|5
|6
|Saint Leo
|34-6
|397
|7
|7
|Ashland
|33-6
|380
|8
|8
|Young Harris
|36-9
|345
|10
|9
|Missouri Southern
|36-11
|330
|9
|10
|East Stroudsburg
|34-6
|309
|13
|11
|Colorado Mesa
|29-13
|287
|11
|12
|Millersville
|33-9
|256
|6
|13
|Lee
|34-12
|245
|12
|14
|Augustana (S.D.)
|33-6
|221
|17
|15
|Molloy
|29-9
|201
|16
|16
|Mount Olive
|32-12
|188
|19
|17
|Westmont
|31-12-3
|185
|15
|18
|Lubbock Christian
|32-14
|162
|18
|19
|Saginaw Valley State
|28-12
|116
|20
|20
|Central Oklahoma
|34-11
|113
|21
|21
|Catawba
|34-12
|110
|14
|22
|Charleston (W.Va.)
|32-7
|88
|24
|23
|Northwest Nazarene
|27-10-1
|83
|23
|24
|Angelo State
|32-14
|68
|22
|25
|Indianapolis
|27-14
|29
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lander (35-11) 25 points; West Chester (32-6) 17 points; Goldey-Beacom (27-16) 16 points; Auburn Montgomery (29-17) 15 points; UNC Pembroke (34-12) 10 points; Arkansas Tech (29-13) 8 points; Maryville (27-14) 4 points; UT Tyler (26-18) 3 points; Thomas Jefferson (25-13) 2 points; Cal State San Marcos (25-15) 1 point; Pittsburg State (30-14) 1 point
SOUTH REGION
|Rank
|Team (1st-Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Tampa (6)
|37-4
|60
|1
|2
|Saint Leo
|34-6
|54
|2
|3
|Lee
|34-12
|48
|3
|4
|Auburn Montgomery
|29-17
|39
|4
|5
|Rollins
|22-15
|29
|5
|6
|West Florida
|26-18
|25
|8
|7
|Valdosta State
|24-16
|24
|9
|8
|Nova Southeastern
|22-15
|21
|RV
|9
|Albany State
|30-10
|19
|7
|10
|Delta State
|25-19
|8
|6
Receiving Votes: Barry (23-18, 2 points); Spring Hill (27-18, 1 point)