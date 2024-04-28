University of Tampa keeps rolling through college D-II as the Number 1 again this week.

The University of Tampa started the season ranked at the top of the weekly NCAA Division II and remain at the top of this week’s poll. Meanwhile, their rivals from St. Leo moved up to number 6 in the rankings with about a month left to go in the season.

2024 NCBWA National Poll (Week 11 – April 24, 2024)

(NCBWA Top 25 – Download PDF)

Rank School (1st Place Votes) Record Pts. Prev. 1 Tampa (20) 37-4 500 1 2 Central Missouri 40-5 479 2 3 North Greenville 36-10 455 3 4 Point Loma 33-8-1 439 4 5 West Texas A&M 33-13 401 5 6 Saint Leo 34-6 397 7 7 Ashland 33-6 380 8 8 Young Harris 36-9 345 10 9 Missouri Southern 36-11 330 9 10 East Stroudsburg 34-6 309 13 11 Colorado Mesa 29-13 287 11 12 Millersville 33-9 256 6 13 Lee 34-12 245 12 14 Augustana (S.D.) 33-6 221 17 15 Molloy 29-9 201 16 16 Mount Olive 32-12 188 19 17 Westmont 31-12-3 185 15 18 Lubbock Christian 32-14 162 18 19 Saginaw Valley State 28-12 116 20 20 Central Oklahoma 34-11 113 21 21 Catawba 34-12 110 14 22 Charleston (W.Va.) 32-7 88 24 23 Northwest Nazarene 27-10-1 83 23 24 Angelo State 32-14 68 22 25 Indianapolis 27-14 29 NR

Others receiving votes: Lander (35-11) 25 points; West Chester (32-6) 17 points; Goldey-Beacom (27-16) 16 points; Auburn Montgomery (29-17) 15 points; UNC Pembroke (34-12) 10 points; Arkansas Tech (29-13) 8 points; Maryville (27-14) 4 points; UT Tyler (26-18) 3 points; Thomas Jefferson (25-13) 2 points; Cal State San Marcos (25-15) 1 point; Pittsburg State (30-14) 1 point

SOUTH REGION

Rank Team (1st-Place Votes) Record Points Previous 1 Tampa (6) 37-4 60 1 2 Saint Leo 34-6 54 2 3 Lee 34-12 48 3 4 Auburn Montgomery 29-17 39 4 5 Rollins 22-15 29 5 6 West Florida 26-18 25 8 7 Valdosta State 24-16 24 9 8 Nova Southeastern 22-15 21 RV 9 Albany State 30-10 19 7 10 Delta State 25-19 8 6

Receiving Votes: Barry (23-18, 2 points); Spring Hill (27-18, 1 point)