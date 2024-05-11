Report: Buccaneers & NFL Schedule Release Date all will be known this week.

By – Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The 2024 NFL offseason is rolling right along for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the rest of the league. This is proved by the report that the 2024 schedule release date appears to have been leaked, or reported if you will.

Via The Sports Business Journal’s Ben Fischer,

“The full 2024 NFL schedule is slated to be released at 8pm ET on May 15, six days after teams were originally expecting it, according to a league memo sent this afternoon.”

Fischer continues,

“The memo from NFL EVP/Media Distribution Hans Schroeder did not give a reason for the delay. The schedule release had not been officially announced yet, and the league always maintains a degree of flexibility considering the complex nature of developing the schedule. But some teams had been told informally it was coming Thursday.”

Yes Bucs fans, get your ticket and travel agents on the phone,