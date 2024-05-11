MLS Saturday: Miami travels to Montreal as they hope to keep rolling.

Inter Miami CF faces off against CF Montreal in a Major Soccer League clash, with Miami aiming to enhance their top-of-the-league record. Undoubtedly, there will be a large turnout of fans eager to witness Leo Messi, who continues to deliver top-tier performances for Miami.

Saturday marks only the third home game of the 2024 MLS season for Le CFM, who remain undefeated at Saputo Stadium, securing at least one point in their last six regular-season appearances in Montreal. Last weekend, Inter Miami seemed driven by revenge as they unleashed six goals in the second half to secure a four-goal triumph, avenging their previous 4-0 defeat to the Red Bulls just over a month earlier.

Miami has secured three away victories in the MLS this year, equalling their total from 2023. With just one more point this weekend, the Herons will match their away points tally from the previous season, which stands at 11.They have suffered three losses in their last four league matches against Le CFM, securing just one point during two previous trips to Saputo Stadium, which includes a 2-2 draw in 2022.



Montreal probable starting lineup.

Sirois; Campbell, Waterman, Corbo; Ruan, Piette, Choiniere, Edwards; Duke; Toye, Lassiter

Miami likely starting lineup.

Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Freire, Fray; Rojas, Busquets, Ruiz; Messi, Suarez, Taylor