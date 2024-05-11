MLS Saturday: Orlando City heads to Philly as they hope to get offence jump started.

Orlando City is heading north to confront Philadelphia in a crucial clash between two Major League Soccer clubs, both eager to initiate a winning streak. The Philadelphia Union boasts a strong home record, presenting Orlando City with a significant challenge to overcome them at Subaru Park.

City and the Union are gearing up for a pivotal Major League Soccer match. Here are the key points to consider:

Initiating a Winning Streak : Both teams are eager to start a winning streak, which could be crucial for their positions in the league standings.

For a more detailed preview, including predictions, team news, and lineups, you can check out a comprehensive article.

Match Facts

Stadium: Subaru Park

Location: Chester, PA

TV/RADIO: Apple TV – MLS Season Pass,Real Radio 104.1,Mega 97.1