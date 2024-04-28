NFL Draft 2024: Buccaneers end their draft with three more players who should add much needed depth.

The 2024 NFL drew to a close on Saturday and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers front office were very pleased with their choices as they added much needed depth to the roster. Here is the analysis of CBS sports Chris Trapasso and we highly recommend you get the free CBS Sports HQ app for your phone, it has live shows and top notch insight on all sports plus it is free.

Bucky Irving RB, OREGON – Round 4.

Height: 5-10, Weight: 195

Bad testing figures — despite reasonable speed — but one of the most elusive, hard-to-corral RBs over the last few drafts. Smaller stature. Decent contact balance too. Weapon in the receiving game, and of course, out in space. Fun addition. (Chris Trapasso)

Elijah Klein IOL, UTEP

Height: 6-4, Weight: 319

Smooth operator at guard. Quality run-blocking abilities. Opens the gate too soon in pass pro and not ultra experienced there. Not many true sets in college. (Chris Trapasso)

Devin Culp TE, WASH

Height: 6-4, Weight: 237

Smaller, speedster H-back TE type. Was very underutilized at Washington but flashed when given the opportunity. Made some impressive snags in traffic. Not much YAC-wise but can run away from second-level defenders if given space. (Chris Trapasso)