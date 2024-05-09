The University of Tampa scores the No. 1 seed in the Men’s D-II Lacrosse National Championship Tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Championship. The University of Tampa was picked as the top seed in the South Region facing an unknown opponent.

The 2024 NCAA DII men’s lacrosse bracket has been revealed. The 2024 championship will begin with four first-round games at host sites on May 8. The first three rounds of the tournament will all be played at host sites, with the national championship scheduled for May 26 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

May 8 — First round

May 12 — Second round

May 19 — Semifinals

2 TBD matchups

May 26 – National Championship