Reds at Rays Starts Tonight! Learn what to Bet on Right here With Los

The excitement is palpable as the Cincinnati Reds (49-53) and Tampa Bay Rays (52-51) gear up to kick off their three-game series tonight at Tropicana Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET, and for those of you looking to make some strategic wagers, you’re in the right place. I’m here to break down the best bets for this intriguing matchup, and remember—these Bets are sponsored by SPREADS.

Assessing the Starting Pitchers

The Reds will send LHP Nick Lodolo to the mound, boasting a solid 8-3 record and a 3.51 ERA. Lodolo’s numbers reflect a reliable arm, with a 1.12 WHIP and an impressive 9.5 K/9 over 84 2/3 innings. However, his history against the Rays is less than stellar. His career ERA versus Tampa Bay sits at a worrisome 10.24 over two starts, including a 15.43 ERA last year.

On the other side, the Rays counter with RHP Shane Baz, who has a 0-1 record and a 3.95 ERA in his three starts this season. Baz has been shaky, with a 1.76 WHIP and a 4.61 BB/9 through 13 2/3 innings. He’s never faced the Reds before, which can sometimes favor the pitcher, but Baz needs to address his control issues to be effective.

Betting on the Moneyline

For those of you ready to Bet With Los, let’s talk moneyline. Both teams are listed at -110, a true pick-’em scenario. Given the Reds’ recent surge—coming off a two-game sweep of the Braves where they scored 13 runs—the smart money is on Cincinnati. They’re hot and motivated, and Lodolo has shown he can limit the damage more often than not.

BET REDS (-110) to take this one, riding the momentum of their recent form and Lodolo’s generally strong season performance.

The Over/Under: Where to Lean

With the Over/Under set at 7.5, bookmakers are expecting a moderately high-scoring game. Lodolo has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of his last nine starts, while Baz has shown vulnerability in his outings. Furthermore, the Reds and Rays have been hitting the Over frequently in their recent games—seven of the last ten for Cincinnati and five of six for Tampa Bay.

Considering both teams’ offensive capabilities and recent trends, the play here is to BET OVER 7.5 (-105). Expect both teams to score enough to push this total into profitable territory.

Final Thoughts

Tonight’s game is shaping up to be a compelling clash, with intriguing betting angles on both the moneyline and the Over/Under. With Lodolo’s recent form and the Reds’ hot streak, putting your money on Cincinnati seems like the prudent move. Coupled with the likelihood of a higher-scoring game, there’s plenty of betting value to be found.

Remember, folks, as you Bet With Los and enjoy tonight’s contest, always ensure you’re making informed decisions and wagering responsibly. Happy betting!

Carlos SME