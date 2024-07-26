Projected Camp Roster for University of Miami Football

The University of Miami football team is gearing up for a promising season, focusing on making their mark not just within the ACC, but on the national stage. With head coach Mario Cristobal, renowned as one of the top recruiters in the country, the Hurricanes’ roster is shaping up to be a force to be reckoned with. With less than 40 days until their season opener in “The Swamp” against the Florida Gators, let’s take a closer look at how Miami Hurricanes On SI views the depth chart.

Quarterback

Cameron Ward, Emory Williams, Reese Poffenbarger

Cameron Ward headlines the quarterback room, bringing a talent level the Hurricanes haven’t seen in years. Emory Williams also returns, having showcased his potential last season before an injury sidelined him after a win against Clemson. Reese Poffenbarger, a transfer from Albany via Old Dominion, adds further depth. This trio forms a quarterback room rich in skill and experience.

Running Backs

Damien Martinez, Mark Fletcher Jr., Ajay Allen, Chris Johnson Jr.

Last season saw a running back-by-committee approach, leading to the emergence of freshman Mark Fletcher Jr. The addition of Oregon State transfer Damien Martinez promises the possibility of two 1,000-yard rushers. Ajay Allen and Chris Johnson Jr. bring explosive potential, with Johnson’s speed already making waves. Together, the running backs could transform Miami’s ground game into one of the nation’s best.

Wide Receiver

WR-X: Samuel Brown, Isaiah Horton, Joshisa Trader

WR-Z: Jacolby George, Ny Carr, Robby Washington

WR-H: Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph

This squad boasts one of the deepest and most talented receiving cores in the ACC. Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George return after breakout seasons. Houston transfer Samuel Brown adds significant firepower, potentially giving Miami three 1,000-yard receivers. Restrepo’s versatility extends to special teams, while explosive new talent looks to make an impact.

Tight Ends

Elijah Arroyo, Riley Williams, Cam McCormick, Elija Lofton

In this system, tight ends play dual roles, aiding both the offensive line and the passing game. Elijah Arroyo and Riley Williams offer a potent one-two punch capable of exploiting the middle of the field. Cam McCormick and Elija Lofton provide valuable depth, fitting seamlessly into offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson’s schemes.

Offensive Line

LT: Jalen Rivers, Markel Bell

LG: Samson Okunlola, Tommy Kinsler IV

C: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez

RT: Francis Mauigoa, Matthew McCoy

RG: Anez Cooper, Luis Cristobal Jr.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal’s primary focus has been rebuilding the offensive line, and he’s succeeded in creating one of the best units in the country. Returning starters Jalen Rivers, Francis Mauigoa, and Anez Cooper are back to spearhead the line. The addition of Indiana transfer Zach Carpenter bolsters an already potent group, setting the stage for a dominant running game.

Defensive Tackle

Simeon Barrow Jr., Marley Cook, Anthony Campbell

The Hurricanes’ defense has benefited significantly from transfers. Simeon Barrow Jr. and Marley Cook join an already formidable line. Under the guidance of line coach Jason Taylor, this unit is poised to excel in run defense and put consistent pressure on the opposing quarterbacks.

Nose Tackle

C.J. Clark, Ahmad Moten Sr., Josh Horton

C.J. Clark, a transfer from NC State, joins the team to solidify run defense. Ahmad Moten Sr. and Josh Horton offer valuable rotational depth and athleticism, enhancing Miami’s ability to control the line of scrimmage.

Edge Rushers

LDE: Rueben Bain Jr., Akheem Mesidor

RDE: Tyler Baron, Elijah Alston

Rueben Bain Jr., who made a splash as a freshman, teams up with SEC veteran Tyler Baron to create an intimidating edge rush. Akheem Mesidor returns from injury, and Elijah Alston, a Marshall transfer, adds depth to a unit poised to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

Linebackers

WLB: Wesley Bissainthe, Raul Aguirre Jr., Bobby Washington Jr.

MLB: Francisco Mauigoa, Jalin Alderman, Cam Pruitt, Chase Smith

LCB: Damari Brown, Jadais Harris

Under the 4-2-5 scheme favored by defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, the linebacker group is one of the best in the ACC. Francisco Mauigoa anchors the middle, while Wesley Bissainthe looks to see more playing time alongside Damari Brown. This group’s versatility and depth will be crucial throughout the season.

Safety

Strong Safety: Haden Harris, Markeith Williams

Free Safety: Isaiah Taylor, Brain Balom

Youth defines this safety group, with Haden Harris and Markeith Williams seeking to transition from redshirt sophomores to impactful starters. Isaiah Taylor, a transfer, and Brain Balom provide dynamic potential. Time and experience will be key in developing this young but promising squad.

Cornerbacks

RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Robert Stafford

NB: Mishael Powell, Zaquan Patterson

Daryl Porter Jr. returns as a leader in the cornerback room, bringing stability among several new faces. Mishael Powell, a senior transfer from Washington, adds experience. Freshmen Robert Stafford and Zaquan Patterson could see playing time, benefiting greatly from the leadership of Porter and Powell.

Specialists

K: Andres Borregales

P: Dylan Joyce

Having a reliable kicker like Andres Borregales, who can nail long-distance field goals, is a huge asset. Borregales could see more PATs than field goals this season, but his leg strength adds a safety net for the Hurricanes. Punter Dylan Joyce, returning for another year, boasts one of the strongest legs in the ACC, ready to flip the field position when needed.

With a balanced blend of experienced leaders, talented transfers, and promising young players, the University of Miami football team is on the cusp of something special. This year’s roster has the potential to bring South Beach a taste of the glory days and establish the Hurricanes as a powerhouse once again.