Dolphins Come to an Agreement with Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins Secure Tua Tagovailoa with a Four-Year Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins have solidified their investment in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa by agreeing to a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension with $167.1 million guaranteed, according to sources informed by NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. This groundbreaking deal, which averages $53.1 million per year, marks the largest four-year agreement in NFL history, narrowly surpassing Jared Goff’s $53 million deal. It also sits just below the per-annual figures commanded by Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence in their five-year contracts.

Tagovailoa’s negotiation timeline paralleled his limited participation in the initial days of training camp. However, by Friday, he was fully engaged in practice, signaling that talks had reached a critical point. The former No. 5 overall draft pick was entering the final year of his rookie contract. With this extension, he remains a Dolphin through the 2028 season.

Despite external skepticism regarding Tua’s future with the team, the Dolphins’ general manager, Chris Grier, and the coaching staff maintained their confidence in securing the former Alabama lefty to a substantial, long-term deal.

Since Mike McDaniel took the reins as head coach, Tagovailoa’s performance has significantly improved. Over the past two seasons, the 26-year-old quarterback has excelled, ranking second in the NFL in pass yards per attempt (8.5) and passer rating (102.9), fourth in total passing yards (8,172), and fifth in passing touchdowns (54).

The Dolphins’ offensive productivity with Tagovailoa under center has been remarkable, averaging 27.6 points per game. Conversely, the team averaged just 16.3 points per game in the four games Tua missed due to injury over the past two seasons, with backups Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater filling in during his absence.

Injuries plagued Tagovailoa during his first three seasons, including multiple concussions that sidelined him. However, in 2023, he demonstrated his durability and potential by leading the NFL with 4,624 passing yards while playing all 17 regular-season games.

With the extension finalized, Tagovailoa, Coach McDaniel, and the rest of the dynamic Dolphins’ offense can direct their attention toward an exciting 2024 season, aiming to build on their recent successes.