USF Football: Golesh, Brown And Knox Head To AAC Media Days Kickoff In Dallas Today

After registering one of the nation’s top turnaround seasons in 2023, the USF Bulls could have a significant portion of the spotlight when the American Athletic Conference Football Kickoff event begins Monday at the Loews Arlington in Texas.

After an opening foray of photos, video messages and interviews, Tuesday stands as a bigger day. The AAC’s Preseason Coaches Poll will be released at 9 a.m. ET, followed by an opening address from league commissioner Tim Pernetti at 9:15.

The AAC’s 14 head coaches will then do podium interviews in front of the gathered media — one after the other — with USF Head Coach Alex Golesh to begin his 20-minute session at noon ET.

ESPN+ will carry to live broadcasts on Tuesday from Dallas.

One will be a live feed from the podium press conferences of all head coaches, while the other will feature commentary from Morgan Uber, Rene Ingoglia and Taylor McHargue and interviews with the conferences coaches. Additionally, the AAC’s student-athletes will be interviewed by Brooke Kirchhoff.

Golesh selected quarterback Byrum Brown and cornerback Ben Knox to represent USF in Texas.

And, for the first time, the conference has opened the Kickoff event to fans, with a limited number registering to have access to the Loews Arlington hotel set up and participate in scheduled interaction times with conference head coaches and players.

What does it all mean? During the so-called “talking season” at media days around the country, coaches can set expectations and explain their team’s strengths. Student-athletes can display their personalities.

Golesh will have plenty to say.

Last season, when USF was picked 13th in the preseason poll, Golesh said he was asked few questions at the Kickoff event.

“Nobody had any questions because we were irrelevant,” Golesh said. “We’ve come a long way since then.”

The Bulls had the second-greatest turnaround season in the Football Bowl Subdivision with their six-win improvement. They finished 7-6 and earned the program’s first postseason appearance since 2018, downing Syracuse 45-0 at the Boca Raton Bowl for the largest shutout bowl victory in FBS history.

This season, USF already has been mentioned as a contender for the AAC title. The return of Brown has fueled USF optimism. Last season, Brown ranked No. 8 nationally in total offense (315.5 yards per game) and became the program’s first 3,000-yard passer (3,289). Brown and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU were the nation’s only two players to pass for 3,000 yards and run for 800.

Meanwhile, Knox isn’t as widely known after spending most of his USF career as a backup and special teams player. Just when the 6-2, 205-pound corner appeared to be locking up a starting spot in 2023, he suffered a season-ending knee injury during last season’s fall training camp. But after spring ball and offseason workouts, Golesh has been bullish on Knox’s ability to become an impact player.

Following the trip to Texas, Golesh will turn his attention to readying the Bulls for training camp (the first squad workout is July 31). USF opens the season at home against Bethune-Cookman on Aug. 31, before a road test on Sept. 7 at SEC powerhouse Alabama.

Throughout talking season, training camp and the season itself, as the Bulls aim for AAC contention, the transformation of USF’s program will be typified by one fact, perhaps the first step of Golesh’s turnaround plan.

The Bulls are relevant once again