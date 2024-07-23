Buccaneers Creamsicle Uniforms Will Return In 2024 To The Delight Of Their Fans

By: Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for the 2024 NFL season preparing to defend their divisional crown. Now that OTAs and minicamp are out of the way, the team is slowly announcing game promotions for the season.

Grab your throwback jerseys and mark the calendar as the Bucs will be bringing back the Creamsicle uniforms October 27th versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Via the team’s website,

“With the Atlanta Falcons in town on October 27, the Bucs will break out their ultra-popular “Creamsicle” uniforms and transform Raymond James Stadium into a homage to their first home, Tampa Stadium.”

