SEC Softball Tournament: The Gators quest for a title starts this afternoon.

NCAA.COM – The 2024 SEC softball conference tournament begins on Tuesday, May 7 and runs through Saturday, May 11 at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Alabama. Tennessee won the most recent SEC softball title in 2023.

The winner of the conference tournament will earn an automatic bid into the 2024 NCAA tournament bracket, which will be revealed Sunday, May 12 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. We’re tracking all the automatic DI softball qualifiers and conference tournaments here.

2024 SEC conference tournament bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the bracket

2024 SEC conference tournament schedule

All times listed in ET. Times are subject to change.

Opening round: Tuesday, May 7 Game 1 – No. 12 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Ole Miss – 6 p.m. | SEC Network

Tuesday, May 7 First round: Wednesday, May 8 Game 2 – No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Alabama – 10 a.m. | SEC Network Game 3 – No. 5 Missouri vs. Winner of Game 1 – approx. 35 minutes following Game 2| SEC Network Game 4 – No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 Auburn – 4 p.m. | SEC Network Game 5 – No. 6 Mississippi State vs. No. 11 South Carolina – approx. 35 minutes after Game 4 | SEC Network

Wednesday, May 8 Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 9 Game 6 – No. 1 Tennessee vs. Winner of Game 2 – 10 a.m. | SEC Network Game 7– No. 4 Arkansas vs. Winner of Game 3 – approx. 35 minutes following Game 6 | SEC Network Game 8 – No. 2 Florida vs. Winner of Game 4 – 4 p.m. | SEC Network Game 9 – No. 3 Texas A&M vs. winner of Game 2– approx. 35 minutes following Game 8| SEC Network

Thursday, May 9 Semifinals / Friday, May 10 Game 10 – Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7 – 3 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 11 – Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 – approx. 35 min. after Game 10 | ESPN2

Friday, May 10 Championship final: Saturday, May 11 Game 12 – Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 – 4 p.m. | ESPN2

Saturday, May 11

