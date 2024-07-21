USF Basketball: The American Athletic Conference Announced Matchups for the 2024-25 Season

By: Chad Smit
IRVING, Texas (July 18, 2024) – The American Athletic Conference announced on Thursday the conference matchups for the 2024-25 men’s basketball season.
All teams will play an 18-game conference schedule. The Bulls will play six opponents on the road and at home, while the other six opponents will be played just once.
2024-25 AAC home and away opponents: Memphis, Florida Atlantic, UAB, Temple, Wichita State, and East Carolina.
2024-25 AAC home-only opponents: North Texas, Tulsa, and Rice.
2024-25 AAC away-only opponents: Charlotte, Tulane, and UTSA.
The complete 2024-25 men’s basketball composite schedule with dates and times will be announced at a later date. The first play date for league play is Tuesday, December 31, 2024, with the final day of league play taking place on Sunday, March 9, 2025, ahead of the 2025 American Men’s Basketball Championship, to be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, March 12-16.
Game dates, times, and broadcast schedules will be announced at a later date.
About USF Men’s Basketball
The South Florida men’s basketball team is led by Amir Abdur-Rahim, who was named the 11th head coach in program history on March 29, 2023. In his first season at South Florida, Abdur-Rahim was a unanimous choice for American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, Abdur-Rahim has led USF to a 25-8 (16-2, AAC) record and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament as the Bulls claimed the program’s first-ever regular season conference title with a two-game cushion. USF’s win total marks a nine-win improvement over 2022-23, among the top 20 improvements in the nation in 2023-24, and just the sixth 20-win season in program history. The Bulls’ 25 wins set the program record, which bested the 24 wins set in 2018-19.
USF earned its first-ever Top 25 ranking in men’s basketball during the season, reaching as high as No. 24 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls. The Bulls’ 16 wins in conference play are the most in program history and USF held the longest win streak in the nation, posting 15 straight victories in conference play to register the program’s longest-ever win streak.
USF has retired three numbers in its history: Chucky Atkins (12), Charlie Bradley (30), and Radenko Dobras (31). The Bulls have earned three NCAA tournament bids, appeared in the NIT eight times, and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational.
For tickets, contact the USF Ticket Office at 1-800-Go-Bulls or by going online to USFBullsTix.com. Season tickets for the 2023-24 USF men’s basketball slate are on sale now. To purchase season tickets, click here.