INDYCAR this week they head north to Toronto

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES heads to Toronto for the Ontario Honda Dealers INDY Toronto from the Streets of Toronto this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

These will be the last INDYCAR races until August 17 due to Olympics are over.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the 11-turn, 1.786-mile street course tomorrow and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

Through 11 races, defending INDYCAR champion Alex Palou (379 pts) leads the 2024 points standings, followed by two-time series champion and winner of last week’s Hy-Vee One Step 250 Will Power (-35) and 2023 fourth-place finisher Pato O’Ward (-52). Christian Lundgaard won last year’s race in Toronto.

NBC Sports’ INDYCAR commentary team of Kevin Lee (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call this weekend’s races. Dillon Welch and former INDYCAR driver Charlie Kimball will provide reports from pit road on Saturday and Sunday.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Kevin Lee

Analysts: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

Pit Reporters: Dillon Welch, Charlie Kimball

HOW TO WATCH