Flexen and DeJong help the White Sox beat the Rays 4-1

By
Sports Talk Florida
-
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Chris Flexen pitched six sharp innings, Paul DeJong homered again and the Chicago White Sox avoided their seventh sweep this season by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on Wednesday night.

The AL-worst White Sox (9-28) won the season series 4-2. Chicago swept a three-game home set with the Rays from April 26-28.

Flexen (2-3) struck out eight while surrendering one run and three hits. The right-hander tossed five scoreless innings in a 9-4 win over Tampa Bay on April 26.

Michael Kopech, the third Chicago reliever, handled the ninth for his third save in four chances, finishing a four-hitter.

DeJong hit a two-run drive off Aaron Civale (2-3) in the fifth, lifting the White Sox to a 2-1 lead. He also went deep during Tuesday night’s 5-1 loss.

