Paris 2024: NBC and Peacock Open The Games Today at Noon

NBCUniversal will provide unprecedented live coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics this Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The day will culminate with Primetime coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

One of the most ambitious and complex Olympic Opening Ceremonies ever will be covered by approximately 400 cameras, including Olympic Broadcast Services and NBCUniversal cameras deployed on drones, helicopters, boats, cranes, jibs, and cables, as well as 200 camera phones.

Emmy Award-winning talk show host and Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning will join two-time Sports Emmy Award-winner and NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico to host NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris tomorrow.

Joining Clarkson, Manning, and Tirico for NBCU’s Opening Ceremony coverage will be TODAY Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, as well as NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor. Guthrie and Kotb will be stationed together on a bridge along the route, reporting on the pageantry and excitement as the athletes sail by, with Snoop Dogg providing commentary from a bridge along the Seine. Taylor will be stationed on the Team USA boat as it floats down the River Seine, interviewing Team USA athletes as they prepare to compete against the some of the best athletes in the world. Clarkson, Manning, and Tirico will be positioned at the Trocadero near the ceremony’s finish, with spectacular views of The Seine and Eiffel Tower.

Snoop will also carry the Olympic torch in Paris on Friday as it makes its way towards the Olympic cauldron.

NBCU Olympic veterans Melissa Stark and Andrea Joyce will serve as reporters for the Opening Ceremony, with Stark on the red carpet in Paris, providing viewers with insights on all things Paris Olympic Games.

LeBron James and Coco Gauff will serve as Team USA flag bearers during Opening Ceremony.

Primetime coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and will exclusively feature Steven Spielberg starring in NBCUniversal’s “Land of Stories” film to open the show.

NBCUniversal’s live Opening Ceremony coverage on NBC and Peacock will include a commercial-free hour beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET sponsored by six Team USA partners: The Coca-Cola Company, Delta, Lilly, Toyota Motor Corporation, Visa, and Xfinity. This is the first-time in Olympics history that the Opening Ceremony will include commercial-free coverage. For more information, click here.

Each night’s replay of “Primetime in Paris” – including the Opening Ceremony – will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

The full event replay of the Opening Ceremony sourced from the OBS feed will be available to watch on Peacock following the conclusion of the primetime show the West Coast.

NBC Sports Digital will stream the Paris Olympics across its TV Everywhere platforms, via authentication.

IMAX will present NBC’s live coverage of this summer’s Opening Ceremony to more than 150 IMAX locations throughout the United States, providing fans with a unique and immersive theatre experience to enjoy what promises to be one of the most spectacular Opening Ceremonies in Olympic history. For more information on the Opening Ceremony in IMAX, click here. Tickets for NBC television network’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony in IMAX can be found here onFandango.

Peacock is the exclusive U.S. home of the “La Grande Seine,” a two-part Olympic Channel documentary on the making of the Opening Ceremony. The first episode is now available on Peacock, and will be followed by episode two debuting tomorrow, Thursday, July 25.

OPENING CEREMONY PROGRAMMING ON NBC AND PEACOCK – JULY 26, 2024

How To Watch – Friday, July 26 (all times ET)

TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Time Event Noon – 1:30 p.m. Preview Show 1:30 – 5:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony 5:30 – 6 p.m. Paris Olympics Preview 7:30 – 11:30 p.m. Primetime Opening Ceremony

*

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.