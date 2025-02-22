4 Nations Cup: Canada takes crown over USA in 3-2 OT Win. Lightning return to the ice.

RANT SPORTS

Geopolitical issues heighten the showdown

Canada beat the USA 3-2 in overtime to end the nine-day tournament that captured the attention of the hockey world and beyond. Canada’s win culminated dramatically at TD Garden in Boston as the USA and Canada both scored tying goals before reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Connor McDavid scored in overtime to secure a Canadian championship at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

McDavid became the eighth player to record a point in all of his team’s games at an NHL International Tournament (min. 4 GP) and second to do so at the 4 Nations Face-Off (also Zach Werenski). The others: Vladimir Krutov (9 GP at 1987 CC), Mike Bossy (7 GP at 1981 CC), Sergei Makarov (6 GP at 1984 CC), Mats Sundin (4 GP at 1996 WCH), Calle Johansson (4 GP at 1996 WCH) and Tomas Holmstrom (4 GP at 2004 WCH).

The USA and Canada rivalry was amped up when President Donald Trump suggested Canada become the 51st state. The comment sparked a nationwide outrage in Canada causing the booing of the US National Anthem when the teams played in Montreal. That game sparked three fights in the first nine seconds of the game that the USA won 3-1.

Trump and Trudeau trade jabs

Early Thursday afternoon Trump said because of a prior commitment — a gathering of Republican governors in Washington — he couldn’t attend the game in Boston.

“But we will all be watching, and if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome. Good luck to everybody, and have a GREAT game tonight. So exciting!” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump also shared a video on Truth Social from ESPN showing part of his call to the players.

“Just go out and have a good time tonight. I just want to wish you a lot of luck. You are a skilled group of people. It’s an honor to talk to you and get out there, and there’s no pressure whatsoever,” Trump told them, prompting some laughs from the players.

After the game Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a jab at President Donald Trump after Canada’s victory over the United States in an international hockey tournament on Thursday.

“You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game,” Trudeau wrote on X.

Crosby keeps racking up the records

Sidney Crosby (1-4—5 in 4 GP), Canada’s 37-year-old veteran leader, finished the tournament tied for second in points. Crosby has now captained Canada to international wins at the Winter Olympic Games (2014), World Championship (2015) and at two NHL International Tournaments: 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Crosby, Brad Marchand and Drew Doughty all won their second NHL International Tournament, boosting the number of players who have won multiple championships to 19 (18 skaters, 1 goaltender). Crosby and Doughty also have won two Olympic gold medals together (2010 & 2014).

NHL Action Returns Saturday

Alex Ovechkin and the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals will resume The Gr8 Chase and their pursuit of a playoff spot across two doubleheaders this weekend, part of a 24-game slate over two days. Ovechkin and the Capitals face their long-time rivals, the Penguins, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN360 and TVAS, then close out the weekend hosting Connor McDavid and the Oilers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on TNT, Max, truTV, SN and TVAS.

Saturday’s 14-game schedule will see approximately 12 hours of continuous games, starting with the Wild visiting the Red Wings (12:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+) in the first half of an ABC doubleheader that is followed by the aforementioned Capitals-Penguins game, and closing with the Canucks visiting the Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET on SN, CBC, CITY, SCRIPPS) which caps a four-game Hockey Night in Canada broadcast. A full preview of Saturday’s return to action will be part of the Morning Skate released on Saturday morning.