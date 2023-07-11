All Star Game 2023: Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz and outfielder Randy Arozarena are excited about being stars

Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Díaz and outfielder Randy Arozarena are among nine players selected to start in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game. The Rays have been in first place in the AL East since opening day and even with a bad week they are still atop the standings at the All Star break.

As for the two stars Diaz leads the American League and is fifth in all of major-league baseball, with a .407 on-base percentage. After 69 games this season, he is hitting .318, also fifth in the majors. He has 12 home runs, 38 runs batted in and 53 runs scored.

Arozarena is hitting .286, with 14 home runs, 54 RBIs and 49 runs scored.