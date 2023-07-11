2023 All Star Game: Texas Rangers have 5 starters after García added along with Baltimore’s Hays

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas will become the first team in 47 years to have five position players start in the All-Star Game after the Rangers’ Adolis García and the Baltimore Orioles Austin Hays were picked Friday to join the American League lineup as injury replacements.

The pair take over from the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout.

García joins Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung in the AL lineup for Tuesday’s game at Seattle. The non-Rangers are Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Díaz and outfielder Randy Arozarena, Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and Hays

Houston outfielder Yordan Alvarez, Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan, Judge, Trout and Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw were dropped because of injuries.