Are the Kansas City Chiefs very good or very lucky?

The truth is, when you achieve greatness—like the Patriots once did—you inevitably become a target for hatred. Check any social media outlet, and you’ll find endless posts claiming great teams get all the calls. But is that narrative justified here? Let’s dive into the debate and determine if the Kansas City Chiefs are truly a great team or just a lucky fraud.

The Chiefs’ 2024 Season So Far

The Kansas City Chiefs currently sit at 12-1. Looking at their schedule, you’ll notice a striking trend: 10 of their 12 wins have been by 7 points or fewer. Let’s break it down.

The season opener saw the Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens, a team widely regarded as a serious Super Bowl contender. The game ended with Isaiah Likely catching a touchdown pass that was ultimately reversed as time expired. Kansas City won 27-20, sparking criticism that the Chiefs were lucky. However, when you rewatch the play, you’ll notice Ravens coach John Harbaugh signaling to go for two after the touchdown. Baltimore never got the chance, but the truth is, they made more mistakes than Kansas City, including poor field awareness on the final play.

A common misconception in the NFL is that the way teams win matters more than it does. Most games are decided by one team making fewer mistakes than the other. The next two Chiefs games exemplify this principle—one through physical execution and the other through mental fortitude.

Against the Bengals, Kansas City trailed 25-23 late in the game when a pass interference call set up a 51-yard game-winning field goal. Haters were quick to criticize, but the call was correct. Conveniently, these same critics ignored a 4th-down conversion earlier in the game that was wiped out by a penalty against Kansas City. Once again, the Chiefs simply made fewer mistakes and won.

The Falcons, on the other hand, made a critical mental error. With 4:08 left and facing a 4th-and-5 from the Chiefs’ 6-yard line, they opted not to kick the field goal. Whether or not they converted, the reality was they still had to stop Kansas City. The Falcons’ lack of identity in high-pressure situations hurt them. When the Falcons got the ball back, Kansas City’s defense made a game-saving stop on 4th down.

After three games, critics were already suggesting the Chiefs should be 0-3.

Yet they kept winning:

A 17-10 comeback against the Chargers after spotting them a 10-point lead.

A 26-13 victory over the Saints by scoring the final 10 points.

An easy win over San Francisco.

Even in closer games, the Chiefs showed resilience:

Against Tampa Bay, they controlled the game, outgaining the Bucs 384-284, before a late score forced overtime. Kansas City responded with a clutch 10-play, 70-yard drive to win 30-24.

Against Denver, they blocked a short field goal at the buzzer to win 16-14. Critics cried foul, but the truth is, great teams capitalize on such moments.

The Chiefs’ lone loss came in Buffalo, where the Bills outplayed them 30-21.They nearly slipped against Carolina, blowing a 27-16 4th-quarter lead before winning 30-27 at the buzzer. Yet when Kansas City wins close games, critics lament that they “should’ve lost.”

Are the Chiefs Great or Lucky?

In the NFL, everything comes down to the playoffs. Critics doubted Kansas City last year because a Patrick Mahomes-led team had never won a road playoff game. They silenced those doubts by winning on the road and at home.

It’s true that the Chiefs have been fortunate at times, but the reality is they’re a talented team with a core group of players and coaches who know how to win. With full transparency, I admit I’m a Raiders fan, so hating the Chiefs is in my DNA. However, the truth is undeniable: when you maintain continuity in your coaching staff and roster, and consistently win at the level Kansas City has during the Mahomes era, it’s not luck.

At 12-1, as the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs are bound to attract scrutiny. Are they vulnerable? Of course. They’ve been vulnerable every year. But the “Chiefs are lucky” crowd is simply suffering from Kansas City fatigue. Until a contender proves they can beat the Chiefs in a clutch playoff moment, Kansas City remains the team to beat.

Yes, plenty of teams could dethrone the Chiefs, but none have proven they can do it yet. As much as I believe the Lions may be the best team in football this year, the Chiefs remain an outstanding team—and they’re no luckier than anyone else..